Barbora Krejčíková Clinching her 2nd Grand Slam Title Drives 2024 Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship Growth

Tennis

Barbora Krejčíková Clinching her 2nd Grand Slam Title Drives 2024 Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship Growth

Gentlemen's Semifinals on ESPN were the most-watched since 2019

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 hours ago

Wimbledon Action Through the Semifinals most-watched since 2019 across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Saturday’s Wimbledon Ladies Championship, a three-set victory for 31st seed Barbora Krejčíková over 7-seeded Jasmine Paolini (6:2; 2:6; 6:4), averaged 1.4 million viewers, an increase of 9% compared to last year when Markéta Vondroušová defeated Ons Jabeur in two sets.

On Sunday, third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was crowned 2024 Wimbledon Champion making it his second Grand Slam title victory this year, and fourth overall. His three-set win over second-seed Novak Djokovic (6:2, 6:2, 7:6) was shorter in length lasting only 2 hrs 27 minutes and averaged 2.2 million viewers.

Through the semifinals, Wimbledon coverage across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 recorded at a five-year high, up 9% year-over-year.

The Gentlemen’s semifinals delivered a 10% increase over 2023 and averaged 977K viewers, making it most-watched since 2019.

For the entire tournament, 2024 Wimbledon coverage across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 677 thousand viewers overall, up 5% from 2022, up 32% from 2021, and down 2% year over year due in part to a shorter length of the match compared to the five-set final in 2023 and four-set final in 2022.


-30-

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno3 hours ago
Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button