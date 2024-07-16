Barbora Krejčíková Clinching her 2nd Grand Slam Title Drives 2024 Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship Growth

Wimbledon Action Through the Semifinals most-watched since 2019 across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Saturday’s Wimbledon Ladies Championship, a three-set victory for 31st seed Barbora Krejčíková over 7-seeded Jasmine Paolini (6:2; 2:6; 6:4), averaged 1.4 million viewers, an increase of 9% compared to last year when Markéta Vondroušová defeated Ons Jabeur in two sets.

On Sunday, third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was crowned 2024 Wimbledon Champion making it his second Grand Slam title victory this year, and fourth overall. His three-set win over second-seed Novak Djokovic (6:2, 6:2, 7:6) was shorter in length lasting only 2 hrs 27 minutes and averaged 2.2 million viewers.



Through the semifinals, Wimbledon coverage across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 recorded at a five-year high, up 9% year-over-year.



The Gentlemen’s semifinals delivered a 10% increase over 2023 and averaged 977K viewers, making it most-watched since 2019.



For the entire tournament, 2024 Wimbledon coverage across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 677 thousand viewers overall, up 5% from 2022, up 32% from 2021, and down 2% year over year due in part to a shorter length of the match compared to the five-set final in 2023 and four-set final in 2022.





