ESPN Digital 2024: Best June Ever
For the 28th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in June with 102.1 million unique visitors, nearly 40 million more than No. 2 WBD Sports, according to recently released Comscore data.
- Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 181.4 million unique users in June, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.
- The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in June, reaching 23.5 million unique users, more than the next eight competitors combined in the Mobile Sports App category.
- The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps in June with 2.4 million unique users.
- ESPN on YouTube had 47.8 million unique users and 674 million total minutes in June, up 26% and 58%, respectively.
- With 650 million engagements in June, ESPN Social marked its 36th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.
