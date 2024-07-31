ESPN Digital 2024: Best June Ever

For the 28th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in June with 102.1 million unique visitors, nearly 40 million more than No. 2 WBD Sports, according to recently released Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 181.4 million unique users in June, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population .

. The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in June, reaching 23.5 million unique users, more than the next eight competitors combined in the Mobile Sports App category.

in June, reaching 23.5 million unique users, in the Mobile Sports App category. The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps in June with 2.4 million unique users.

among all fantasy sports apps in June with 2.4 million unique users. ESPN on YouTube had 47.8 million unique users and 674 million total minutes in June, up 26% and 58%, respectively.

had 47.8 million unique users and 674 million total minutes in June, up 26% and 58%, respectively. With 650 million engagements in June, ESPN Social marked its 36th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

###