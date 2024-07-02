ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 for 27th Consecutive Month in May

Kevin Ota

For the 27th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in May with 100.0 million unique visitors, according to recently released Comscore data.

  • Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 166.9 million unique users in May, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.
  • The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in May, reaching 23.3 million unique users, more than the next seven competitors combined in the Mobile Sports App category.
  • ESPN on YouTube had 46.5 million unique users and 786 million total minutes in May, up 13% and 63%,
  • With 663 million engagements in May, ESPN Social marked its 35th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.

