ESPN Generated Largest Sunday Night Baseball Audience in Two and a Half Years with Boston Red Sox Victory Over New York Yankees: 2,359,000 Viewers

Audience Peaked with Nearly Three Million Viewers

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 2 days ago

Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up Six Percent From Last Year Entering MLB All-Star Break

ESPN generated its largest Sunday Night Baseball audience in two and a half years with the Boston Red Sox 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees on July 7. The broadcast averaged 2,359,000 viewers and peaked with nearly three million viewers (2,952,000) at 8:45 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen. 

The July 7 broadcast was also the most-watched edition of Sunday Night Baseball since 2019 when excluding opening weekend games. Entering the MLB All-Star break, Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,620,000 viewers, up six percent from last season. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One resumes on July 21 when the Red Sox visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. 

Upcoming MLB on ESPN schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s)
Wed, July 10 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Sun, July 14 7 p.m. 2024 MLB Draft ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN App
Mon, July 15 8 p.m. T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes
Sun, July 21 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One: Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes
Wed, July 24 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, July 28 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 2 days ago
Photo of Alex Feuz

Alex Feuz

Based in Bristol, CT, Alex Feuz is a Sr. Publicist working on the MLB, Little League and ESPN Audio properties.
