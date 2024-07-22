ESPN Unveils Latest “Only In Fantasy” Campaign, Celebrating Real Fantasy Football Stories
ESPN is back with the latest installment of its “Only In Fantasy” campaign, developed in collaboration with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP).
ESPN Fantasy Football is the No. 1 most popular fantasy football game with more than 12 million players last year. This year’s campaign aims to build on that success by tapping into authentic stories and bringing them to life with cinematic retellings, proving that there are many interesting and unforgettable moments off the field, as well as on it.
“As the leader in Fantasy Football, we celebrate the unique traditions, friendly competitions, and bonds that last a lifetime”, said Seth Ader, VP of Brand Marketing at ESPN. “Fantasy football has become an American institution, offering more than just a football experience – it creates tight communities and strengthens relationships.”
There are three creative spots within the overall campaign: “That 70’s League,” “Wings,” and “Table.” “That 70’s League” takes fans back to the ‘70s, paying homage to a 49-year-old fantasy football league as they prepare for the upcoming season. Instead of a documentary style, the campaign uses a cinematic approach to retell true events, capturing the evolution of the league over nearly five decades.
“Wings” features friends battling it out for draft order in a spicy wings-eating endurance competition. “Table” recreates a league’s “Breakfast of Champions” tradition, where the last-place finisher is relegated to a plastic kids’ table.
The campaign runs across various media platforms, including linear and online video, radio, podcasts, and digital channels. In addition to these spots, ESPN’s “Only in Fantasy” messaging extends into additional stories of traditions, triumphs, and connections throughout the season across all ESPN platforms, inclusive of events.
This season of fantasy football also includes new product features that fans can access:
- Weekly Recaps: Curated automated message for your league breaking down the week’s outcomes based on player and team performances, saving your League Manager some work.
- Quick Lineup: You can now set your lineup for the week in seconds.
And more features to be released soon!
To sign-up for ESPN Fantasy Football and be part of the millions creating unforgettable moments, join here.
Credits:
CLIENT/ESPN:
Tina Thornton – EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing
Seth Ader – VP, Brand Marketing
Alex Healy-Lucciola – Sr. Director, Brand Marketing
Jon Little – Associate Producer II
Lenny Washington – Associate Manager, Brand Marketing
John Lobo – Associate Director, Brand Marketing
AGENCY:
Sinan Dagli – Executive Creative Director
Robyn Tenenbaum – Creative Director
Lauren Byers – Senior Art Director
Justin Cannon – Associate Creative Director
Cade Wallace – Senior Producer
Jake Bayham – Head of Strategy
Adrienne Johnson – Associate Strategy Director
Kyle Rodriguez – Group Account Director, Sports and Entertainment
Amanda Burtnett – Account Supervisor
Kelsey Oium – Project Manager
Krista Horn – Senior Business Affairs Manager
PRODUCTION
Production Company: Revery
Executive Producers – Davis Priestley and Hanna Hagen
Line Producer – Elle Poindexter
Production Manager – Iris Cole-Hayworth
Director – Mike Egan
Director of Photography – Kevin Fletcher
Gaffer – Bruce “Sarge” Fleskes
Production Designer – Eric Schoonover
Costume Designer – Eric Orr
Location Manager – Mike Floyd
Key Grip – Ryan Fritz
Key Hair & Makeup – Terri Lodge
Casting Director – Bill Bailey Casting
EDITORIAL / POST
Post Production Company: Revery
Post Producer – Jake Lowden
Editor – Dylan Sylwester
Color – House Post / Dylan Hageman
SOUND DESIGN / MIX
Mix House – Steambox
Sound Designer / Mixer – Reed Harvey