Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Early Morning Live Coverage of Genesis Scottish Open

Featured Groups include 6 of top 10 players in world ranking: McIlroy, Schauffele, Åberg, Clark, Morikawa, Hovland

Coverage begins at 3:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 14

Two Featured Group feeds each day of event

Live, exclusive coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, will stream on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ starting early tomorrow morning and continuing through Sunday, July 14, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage Thursday and Friday will include two separate feeds beginning at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups include six of the top 10 players in the world, including world No. 2 and defending Genesis Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy, world No. 3 and 2022 Genesis Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele, as well as No. 4 Ludvig Åberg, No. 5 Wyndham Clark, No. 6 Collin Morikawa, and No. 7 Viktor Hovland.

One stream will follow two Featured Groups , with another showcasing a single Featured Group with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the par-3 17th hole.

, with another showcasing a with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the par-3 17th hole. Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin on both feeds when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds.

in progress will begin on both feeds when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds. Replays of each feed will be available on ESPN+ following live coverage.

THURSDAY | July 11

Featured Groups | 3:15 a.m. ET

Robert MacIntyre – TOUR winner (2024 RBC Canadian Open), two DP World Tour wins

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 26-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Viktor Hovland – No. 7 world ranking, defending FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Xander Schauffele – No. 3 world ranking, No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, 2024 PGA Championship winner, eight-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Tommy Fleetwood – No. 11 world ranking, seven-time winner on DP World Tour

Once early groups finish:

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 20 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion, 2013 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Ewen Ferguson – Three wins on DP World Tour

Featured Group | 3:15 a.m. ET

Matthieu Pavon – TOUR winner (2024 Famers Insurance Open)

Max Homa – No. 15 world ranking, No. 17 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner

Tom Kim – No. 17 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

*Also ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the 17th hole

Once early group finishes:

Ludvig Åberg – No. 4 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, runner-up at 2024 Masters, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 13 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion

Collin Morikawa – No. 6 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | July 12

Featured Groups | 3:15 a.m. ET

Ludvig Åberg / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa

Matt Fitzpatrick / Jordan Spieth / Ewen Ferguson

Once early groups finish:

Robert MacIntyre / Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland

Featured Group | 3:15 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – No. 17 in FedExCup standings, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Nicolai Højgaard – Three wins on DP World Tour

Ryan Fox – Four wins on DP World Tour

*Also ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the 17th hole

Once early group finishes:

Xander Schauffele / Wyndham Clark / Tommy Fleetwood

Genesis Scottish Open on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

