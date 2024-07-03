Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of John Deere Classic Starting July 4

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 7

Marquee and Featured groups include major winners Spieth, Day, Johnson, Glover, Cink

Main Feed, afternoon Featured Group presented in English and Spanish all four days

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., with four exclusive streams of coverage, including a Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group presented in Spanish, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins on Independence Day tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, July 7.

tomorrow at , continues through Sunday, July 7. Marquee and Featured groups include major winners Jordan Spieth , Jason Day , Zach Johnson , Lucas Glover , and Stewart Cink , as well as defending John Deere Classic winner Sepp Straka .

, , , , and , as well as defending John Deere Classic winner . ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Hole stream starting at 4 p.m. will showcase the par-4 14th at TPC Deere Run.

starting at 4 p.m. will showcase the par-4 14th at TPC Deere Run. Commentary for the Spanish-language Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group will include host Marco Farias with Matias Anselmo and Sara Diaz as analysts, and Hernan Rey reporting on the course.

Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group will include host with and as analysts, and reporting on the course. The John Deere Classic is the third event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ to be presented with a Spanish-language feed this year, following the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. The 3M Open on July 25-28 will also offer a Spanish-language feed on ESPN+.

THURSDAY | July 4

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 John Deere Classic winner

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion, 2013 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, John Deere Classic winner (2015, 2013)

Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2012 John Deere Classic winner, local favorite having grown up in nearby Iowa City

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion, 2021 John Deere Classic winner

Jason Day – 13 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Sepp Straka – Defending John Deere Classic winner, two-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Jake Knapp – TOUR winner (2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta)

Luke List – Two-time TOUR winner

Sungjae Im – No. 15 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Nico Echavarría – TOUR winner (2023 Puerto Rico Open)

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Stewart Cink – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Davis Riley – Two-time TOUR winner

Adam Svensson – TOUR Winner (2022 RSM Classic)

Denny McCarthy – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Chris Gotterup – TOUR winner (2024 Myrtle Beach Classic)

Nick Dunlap – Won the 2024 American Express as an amateur, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups, one Featured Hole and one Featured Group in Spanish.

Featured Group – Chris Gotterup / Nick Dunlap / Daniel Berger

– Chris Gotterup / Nick Dunlap / Daniel Berger Featured Group – Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka

– Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

– No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Group in Spanish – Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka

FRIDAY | July 5

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

T. Poston / Jordan Spieth / Zach Johnson

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Davis Riley / Adam Svensson / Denny McCarthy

Chris Gotterup / Nick Dunlap / Daniel Berger

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jake Knapp / Luke List / Sungjae Im

Nico Echavarria / Cameron Champ / Stewart Cink

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups, one Featured Hole and one Featured Group in Spanish.

Featured Group – Nico Echavarria / Cameron Champ / Stewart Cink

– Nico Echavarria / Cameron Champ / Stewart Cink Featured Group – T. Poston / Jordan Spieth / Zach Johnson

– T. Poston / Jordan Spieth / Zach Johnson Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

– No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Group in Spanish – J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

Four-Feed Coverage of the John Deere Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 4 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka Featured Groups Jake Knapp / Luke List / Sungjae Im Nico Echavarria / Cameron Champ / Stewart Cink ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Davis Riley / Adam Svensson / Denny McCarthy Chris Gotterup / Nick Dunlap / Daniel Berger Main Feed in Spanish Best action across the tournament field 4 p.m. Featured Groups Chris Gotterup / Nick Dunlap / Daniel Berger Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka Featured Hole No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Group in Spanish Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka Friday, July 5 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Lucas Glover / Jason Day / Sepp Straka ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson Featured Groups Davis Riley / Adam Svensson / Denny McCarthy Chris Gotterup / Nick Dunlap / Daniel Berger ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jake Knapp / Luke List / Sungjae Im Nico Echavarria / Cameron Champ / Stewart Cink Featured Groups in Spanish Best action across the tournament field 4 p.m. Featured Groups Nico Echavarria / Cameron Champ / Stewart Cink J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson Featured Hole No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Group in Spanish J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###