PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of 3M Open in English, Spanish

Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 28

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Hodges, 2022 winner Finau

Also TOUR winners Horschel, Bradley, Theegala, Burns, Bhatia, Dunlap, Knapp, more

Main Feed, afternoon Featured Group presented in English and Spanish all four days

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with four exclusive streams of coverage, including a Main Feed and an afternoon Featured Group presented in Spanish, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, July 28.

Marquee and Featured groups include defending 3M Open winner Lee Hodges and 2022 winner Tony Finau, as well as TOUR winners and fan favorites Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp, and more.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Holes feed will showcase the par-3 17th at TPC Twin Cities, with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the par-3 13th.

feed will showcase the par-3 17th at TPC Twin Cities, with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the par-3 13th. Commentary for the Spanish-language Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group will include host Marco Farias with Matias Anselmo and Sara Diaz as analysts, and Jose Toledo reporting on the course.

THURSDAY | July 25

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Nick Dunlap – Won last week’s Barracuda Championship, two-time TOUR winner in 2024 rookie season, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Keegan Bradley – 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain, No. 21 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Sahith Theegala– No. 11 world ranking, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Billy Horschel – T2 at last week’s Open Championship, eight-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup Champion

Sam Burns – Five-time TOUR winner

J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Lee Hodges – TOUR winner, defending 3M Open winner

Tony Finau – No. 19 world ranking, No. 19 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2022 3M Open winner

Akshay Bhatia – Two-time TOUR winner

Taylor Pendrith – TOUR winner (2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

Luke List – Two-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Harry Hall – TOUR winner (ISCO Championship)

Erik van Rooyan – Two-time TOUR winner

Emiliano Grillo – Two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Davis Riley – Two-time TOUR winner

Austin Eckroat – TOUR winner (2024 Cognizant Classic)

Jake Knapp – TOUR winner (2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta)

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Harry Hall, Erik Van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo

– Harry Hall, Erik Van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo Featured Group – Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

– Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3, Bonus Coverage: Hole 13 | Par 3

– No. 17 | Par 3, Bonus Coverage: Hole 13 | Par 3 Featured Hole – Harry Hall, Erik Van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo

FRIDAY | July 26

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Billy Horschel, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Nick Dunlap, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Harry Hall, Erik Van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo

Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Lee Hodges, Tony Finau, Akshay Bhatia

Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge, Luke List

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Lee Hodges, Tony Finau, Akshay Bhatia

– Lee Hodges, Tony Finau, Akshay Bhatia Featured Group – Nick Dunlap, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

– Nick Dunlap, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3, Bonus Coverage: Hole 13 | Par 3

– No. 17 | Par 3, Bonus Coverage: Hole 13 | Par 3 Featured Hole – Lee Hodges, Tony Finau, Akshay Bhatia

Four-Feed Coverage of the 3M Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available for most events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

