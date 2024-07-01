Reflections at the Half – from ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro

ESPN has had a tremendous first six months of 2024. As we officially head into the second half of the year, I wanted to share this video and a more detailed timeline which includes a sampling of our achievements at “halftime” of the calendar year.

Whether it’s been the huge viewership successes across multiple sports and studio shows, the broad array of rights deals we’ve secured, our reach and engagement across digital and social platforms, content milestones like we’ve seen in women’s college and pro basketball, or marquee talent signings like Jason Kelce and Nick Saban, I could not be prouder of the team’s performance.

Along with those high points, the first half of 2024 reinforced the effectiveness of our clear, go-forward strategy (including the timing for our Flagship DTC launch and an ESPN tile on Disney+). Initiatives like Venu Sports, the opening of ESPN BET’s first retail sportsbook and our Disney collaboration for NHL Big City Greens Classic 2 were all examples of how we’re smartly navigating a changing landscape.

Coming up, we have Wimbledon, In the Arena: Serena Williams, The 2024 ESPYS, the WNBA Finals, MLB’s Home Run Derby, the US Open, Venu Sports’ forthcoming launch, Monday Night Football, the debut of our SEC on ABC package, plus new, innovative content and features across ESPN.com and ESPN Apps and more.

We appreciate your continued interest in ESPN and wish you a great July 4th weekend.