Season 7 of Emmy Award-Winning TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood Debuts Tuesday, Aug. 27 on SEC Network

Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood is set for its seventh season to debut on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network. With the addition of two new schools in the SEC, TrueSouth will add two shows to its repertoire for the 2024 season – moving to seven in total.

The TrueSouth team will travel to six states throughout the season, making pit stops in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas – shining the spotlight on cooks, eaters and everyday heroes across the south.

Season 7’s episodes will air biweekly on SEC Network, with all new episodes available on demand on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ immediately upon airing.

Local music continues to be the backbone of TrueSouth. Lee Bains, the Alabama-born songwriter whose music opened the Birmingham episode in 2018, returns with a live performance in Jasper, AL. For the Austin, TX, episode, the Sentimental Family Band, which just released their first album, Sweethearts Only, plays country swing that’s just right for two-stepping.

Episode 1 – Oklahoma City

Season 7 kicks off in Oklahoma City, exploring the oil and cattle work that puts money in pockets and ribeyes on tables. Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, open since 1910, sits hard by the Oklahoma National Stockyards. Junior’s Supper Club, owned by the Shumsky family, does business at the bottom of mid-rise, where the light is always low and every hour is happy hour.

Episode 2 – Austin, Texas

Rudy Cisneros still looms large on the east side of Austin, TX, a city within this rapidly-changing city. At Cisco’s, open since 1950, the migas and huevos rancheros are good as ever. Also on the east side, we track Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ, a new arrival from Cairo, Egypt, who has learned to two-step and introduced Texas to pomegranate-speckled ribs.

Episode 3 – Lexington, Tenn.

Western Tennessee is one of the cradles of American barbecue culture. Less than 20 miles separate two of the best old-guard joints in the South, BE Scott’s BBQ in Lexington and Ramey’s BBQ in Parsons. Here, the team witnesses how the Parker and Ramey families, working hard to do right by their inheritances, depend on each other to cook whole hogs over hickory coals.

Episode 4 – Little Rock, Ark.

In Little Rock, AR, Jordan Narvaez introduces the crew to his people and places. They begin at El Super Pollo, the chicken al carbon tent he runs with his brother, set in front of their western wear store. Traveling southwestern Little Rock in Jordan’s pickup, they drink micheladas, eat enchiladas in the style of San Luis Potosi, and slurp homemade watermelon ice cream.

Episode 5 – Jasper, Ala.

Jasper, AL, was, for the longest time, a coal mining town. Father-and-son stories from the Johnson and Evans families help the crew see what has changed and what has remained. Two restaurants serve as the lodestars: At Brown’s Deli and Package Store they bake biscuits and sells half-pints. Across town at Bayou Fresh Seafood, Zhu Jianjun and his crew serve spicy tuna rolls and fried pickles.

Episode 6 – Upstate, S.C.

The team then went on to follow author George Singleton through the Upstate region of South Carolina, walking the aisles at a flea market in Pickens, eating chili dogs at Holmes Hot Dogs in Spartanburg and Saxon’s Hot Dogs in Abbeville. George writes short stories for a living. He reminds them that TrueSouth shows are short stories about home, married to music and pictures.

Episode 7 – Behind-the-scenes

The behind-the-scenes episode returns. Among the highlights: A rolling cocktail party, staffed by Jesse Edge, son of host John T Edge, who joined the crew this season as a production assistant. And an indulgent dinner of oysters on the half shell and royales with cheese at a new restaurant set behind an old train station, Elsie’s Daughter in Chattanooga, TN.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is an Emmy Award-winning limited series on Southern food and culture, airing biweekly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its seventh season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Oklahoma City, Austin, Texas, Little Rock, Ark., Spartanburg & Abbeville, S.C., Jasper, Ala., Lexington & Parsons, Tenn., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season 7. Seasons 1-6 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. The TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth. A TrueSouth hub on SECSports.com will debut this fall.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.