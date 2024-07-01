SEC Network Debuts New Version of American Idol Winner Taylor Hicks’ “Call Paul” Theme Song for The Paul Finebaum Show

SEC Network will debut a new version of GRAMMY® winning American Idol Taylor Hicks’ “Call Paul” theme song for The Paul Finebaum Show. The new version includes the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns as both teams officially join the Southeastern Conference today.

An avid SEC fan and longtime friend of Finebaum, Hicks wrote “Call Paul” in 2019. To celebrate the new release, Hicks will join The Paul Finebaum Show virtually tonight as Finebaum appears live from the University of Oklahoma.

Hicks released “Porch Swing,” his first single in 14 years, in 2023. He debuted “Porch Swing” live on “The Bobby Bones Show” and also performed the ballad on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Huckabee.” Taste of Country described the song as “an easygoing, romantic soul melody that stays faithful to several of his diverse musical influences and home genres,” while People compared Hicks’ “bluesy and soulful sound” to Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton.

Hicks followed the release of “Porch Swing” with “Teach Me to Dance,” a sentimental waltz, timed perfectly with Father’s Day weekend and his Grand Ole Opry debut. Forbes deemed the song “certain to land on plenty of wedding playlists,” writing, “Showcased by Hicks’ soulful country vocals and signature thoughtfulness, ‘Teach Me to Dance’ is a country waltz that brings listeners back to the dance floor in a nostalgic and thoughtful nod to the power of relationships, first dances and wedding memories.”

A versatile artist, actor and advocate, Hicks appeared as himself and performed “Porch Swing” in Samuel Goldwyn Films’ 2021 movie “Stars Fell on Alabama.” His acting roles also include touring as Teen Angel in “Grease,” appearing on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosting the INSP series “State Plate,” which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel) and is available now on Amazon Prime and Peacock. Since winning “American Idol,” Hicks has gone on to achieve RIAA®-certified platinum status and make history as both the first male Idol champion featured on a GRAMMY®-winning record, Jimmy Fallon’s Blow Your Pants Off, and the first to land a prestigious Las Vegas residency. He also co-owns Saw’s Juke Joint in his hometown of Birmingham, crowned one of the “25 Best Barbecue Spots in America” by Men’s Journal.

To stay updated with Taylor Hicks, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and visit TaylorHicks.com.

TAYLOR HICKS 2024 TOUR DATES:

July 4 The AMP – Eclectic, Ala.

July 6 Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, Wash.

July 20 Spencer Theater For The Performing Arts – Alto, N.M,

Aug. 2 Brown County Music Center – Nashville, Ind.

Aug. 3 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center – Mt Vernon, Ky.

Oct. 12 SAMfest 2024 – Valley Head, Ala.

ABOUT TAYLOR HICKS:

For Taylor Hicks, winning “American Idol’s” blockbuster fifth season was just the beginning. Hailed as “part Stax, part Motown and part honky-tonk” by The New York Times, Hicks’ intoxicating blend of soul, blues, country, and rock ‘n’ roll quickly rendered him a household name as he progressed to the show’s record-breaking finale in 2006, a historic television event which drew an audience of more than 200 million viewers. Hicks immediately followed his “American Idol” victory with a No. 1 Billboard single and an RIAA®-certified platinum debut, and soon went on to make history as both the first male “American Idol” champion featured on a GRAMMY®-winning record (Jimmy Fallon’s Blow Your Pants Off), and the first to land a prestigious Las Vegas residency. A versatile artist, actor and advocate, Hicks has since ventured into theater, television and film, starring in Serenbe Playhouse’s 2019 production of “Shenandoah,” touring as Teen Angel in the popular Broadway musical “Grease” in addition to appearing on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosting the INSP series “State Plate,” which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel). Hicks’ passion for southern cuisine led him back to his native Alabama, where he opened up SAW’s Juke Joint, a restaurant crowned one of the “25 Best Barbecue Spots in America” by Men’s Journal.