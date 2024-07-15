The Atlantic Coast Conference Will Bring iPad Technology to ACC Football Sidelines and Coaches Booths in 2024

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Apple will collaborate to bring iPad Technology to ACC football sidelines and coaches booths starting with the 2024 season, it was announced today. All 17 ACC football programs will have access to conference-provided iPad Pro and iPad Air models to immediately view video playback, elevating on field performance.

In April, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the use of video for in-game evaluation. The large multi-touch display of iPad, combined with its performance and portability, make it the ideal solution for coaches and student-athletes to watch film in-game in an efficient and timely manner. The video provided to each team’s sideline will include the broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach’s sideline and coach’s end zone.

“The ACC continues its commitment in embracing the use of technology to elevate the performance of our student-athletes, teams, officials, and more,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We are proud to advance the sport of football and build upon our positive experiences over the last two years of testing in men’s and women’s basketball. Between our state-of-the art ACC Game Day Operations Center, being at the forefront of testing the technology in basketball and with this year’s integration in football, we are proud of our unparalleled prioritization of technology and the positive impact it will have for our league.”

“We’re thrilled the ACC is utilizing iPad, as its unique capabilities and versatility make it the ideal solution to support coaches and student-athletes,” said Scott Brodrick, Apple’s Worldwide iPad Product Marketing. “With an unrivaled combination of advanced displays, powerful performance, portability, fast connectivity, all day battery life and versatile accessories, iPad will let coaches and players make in-game adjustments and empower athletes to compete at the highest level.”

The ACC will kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin with a Week 0 matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech, live on ESPN in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24 (noon ET). Action continues in Week 1 with all 17 ACC teams taking to the field and 16 of them playing across Disney platforms over Labor Day weekend.