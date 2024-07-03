Top Rank Presents World Championship Doubleheader: Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan and O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceição

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone: Shakur vs. Artem, will be broadcast live this Saturday, July 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The televised quadruple-header will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark’s three-division king, Shakur Stevenson, is ready to defend his crown on native turf making the inaugural defense of his WBC lightweight world championship against Armenian-born German Olympian Artem Harutyunyan.

Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) was a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now a three-weight world champion. The 27-year-old won his first world title in 2019 by defeating Joet Gonzalez for the WBO featherweight strap. He won the WBO junior lightweight crown in 2021 by knocking out Jamel Herring and unified titles when he notched a one-sided decision over Oscar Valdez the following year. Last November, he bested Edwin De Los Santos by unanimous decision to win the WBC lightweight crown, he is now making his first defense of that title.

Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) earned an Olympic bronze medal for Germany in 2016 and started his pro career the following year. He jumped out to a 12-0 record while fighting exclusively in Germany, including a win over then-unbeaten Samuel Molina for a regional title. Last July, he made his U.S. debut against Frank Martin, losing a narrow decision.

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC junior lightweight world title against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição.

Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) had a distinguished amateur career, including an alternate spot in the 2012 U.S. Olympic team before joining the paid ranks later that year. After early setbacks, he returned under trainer Bobby Benton and went 12-0, winning the WBC world title in February 2023 with a points victory over Rey Vargas. Later that year, he defended the title with a dramatic, come-from-behind 12th-round knockout of Rocky Hernandez. He returns after securing a well-earned split decision over Abraham Nova earlier this year.

Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs), Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, turned pro in 2016. His only losses have come in world championship tries, including a draw against three-weight world champion Emanuel Navarrete last November. In April, Conceição scored a seventh-round TKO over Jose Guardado.

In the 10-round lightweight special feature, Keyshawn Davis will take on Mexican puncher Miguel Madueño. Davis (10-0, 7 KOs), from Norfolk, Virginia, quickly rose from prospect to contender. After going 3-0 as a pro, he earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Since the end of that year, he has amassed seven wins. In 2023, he stopped Anthony Yigit in nine rounds and defeated Francesco Patera. Despite his victory last year over Nahir Albright being overturned due to a positive marijuana test, Davis returned in February to decisively defeat former two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza via sixth-round TKO

Madueño (31-2, 28 KOs) bounced back from a points setback to Canadian contender Steve Claggett last November by decisioning Justin Pauldo in February.

And, in the eight-round lightweight televised opener, Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) will fight Puerto Rican veteran Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs).

Undercard action begins at 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna, who was recently inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger will have updates following Saturday’s main event between Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan.

