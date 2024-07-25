UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 | Saturday, July 27

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Manchester, England, with UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2. The signature event, featuring two championship fights, will be from the Co-op Live on Saturday, July 27 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2 and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

Elite welterweights, champion Leon Edwards and No. 2 Belal Muhammad face off in a can’t-miss rematch of their 2021 main event that resulted in a No Contest, this time for the UFC welterweight championship. Edwards (22-3), currently riding a 12-fight win streak that began in 2016, looks to defend his title for the third time with a showstopping performance. Muhammad (23-3), who comes in on a streak of his own with nine victories since 2019, plans to make a statement in their second meeting and leave as champion.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features a hard-hitting showdown for the interim UFC heavyweight championship with a rematch between titleholder Tom Aspinall and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes, following Aspinall sustaining a knee injury that put an early end to their first meeting in 2022. Aspinall (14-3), who holds an impressive 100% career finish rate and the shortest average fight time in UFC history, looks to even the score with a convincing victory in his first title defense and cement his place in the division. Blaydes (18-4), the UFC heavyweight division leader for most takedowns, plans to take full advantage of his first championship opportunity and deliver Aspinall his second loss in the Octagon.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a lightweight contest, No. 15 King Green (32-15-1) looks to put an end to rising star Paddy Pimblett’s (21-3) perfect 5-0 start in the UFC, including three “performance of the night” awards.

Middleweights Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) and Gregory Rodrigues (15-5) look to continue their recent success, both coming in with back-to-back stoppage wins.

Top 10 featherweights No. 6 Arnold Allen (19-3) and No. 10 Giga Chikadze (15-3) battle to move up in the division to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card.

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 7/25 1 p.m. UFC 304 Press Conference: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

7/26 2 p.m. UFC 304 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN+ 2 p.m. UFC 304 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN2 Sat., 7/27 6 p.m. UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 304 Presented by Bud Light: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 304 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Leon Edwards (C) vs. Belal Muhammad UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Tom Aspinall (C) vs. Curtis Blaydes (Interim) UFC Heavyweight Championship Undercard King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett Undercard Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze 8 p.m. Feature Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda Undercard Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil Undercard Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran Undercard Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio 6 p.m. Feature Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons Undercard Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape Undercard Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie Undercard Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski Undercard Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean

