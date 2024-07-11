10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 7 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) will headline the UFC’s return to Denver when she faces the No. 11 ranked contender Tracy Cortez (11-1) in a flyweight fight. Namajunas seeks another win as a flyweight after spending much of her career in the strawweight division, where she captured championship gold on two occasions after being the runner-up on The Ultimate Fighter 20. Cortez, a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who hasn’t lost a fight since her UFC debut in 2019, intends to keep her streak intact.

Co-Main Event:

Veteran welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-7) and Muslim Salikhov (19-5) go head-to-head in the co-main event. Both fighters look to get back to the win column by displaying their experience and skills as they vie for position in the welterweight rankings.

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 7/12 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Namajunas vs. Cortez ESPN2 4:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Namajunas vs. Cortez ESPN+ Sat. 7/13 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Namajunas vs. Cortez (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Namajunas vs. Cortez (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Namajunas vs. Cortez ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

10 p.m. Main Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Co-Main Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov Undercard Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva Undercard Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa Undercard Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez Undercard Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage 7 p.m. Feature Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson Undercard Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline Undercard Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear Undercard Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova Undercard Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski Undercard Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers

