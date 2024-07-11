Combat SportsMMAUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Namajunas vs. Cortez
Live from the Ball Arena in Denver: Saturday, July 13, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 7 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) will headline the UFC’s return to Denver when she faces the No. 11 ranked contender Tracy Cortez (11-1) in a flyweight fight. Namajunas seeks another win as a flyweight after spending much of her career in the strawweight division, where she captured championship gold on two occasions after being the runner-up on The Ultimate Fighter 20. Cortez, a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who hasn’t lost a fight since her UFC debut in 2019, intends to keep her streak intact.
Co-Main Event:
- Veteran welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-7) and Muslim Salikhov (19-5) go head-to-head in the co-main event. Both fighters look to get back to the win column by displaying their experience and skills as they vie for position in the welterweight rankings.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- UFC Fight Night: Expert picks and best bets for Namajunas-Cortez
- 2024 MMA midyear awards: Unanimous winners, rare submissions and epic knockouts
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
- The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko
- ESPNDeportes.com: Tracy Cortez y su oportunidad de oro ante Namajunas en UFC Denver
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 7/12
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Namajunas vs. Cortez
|ESPN2
|4:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Namajunas vs. Cortez
|ESPN+
|Sat. 7/13
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Namajunas vs. Cortez (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Namajunas vs. Cortez (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Namajunas vs. Cortez
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
|Co-Main
|Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
|Undercard
|Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
|Undercard
|Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
|Undercard
|Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
|7 p.m.
|Feature
|Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
|Undercard
|Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
|Undercard
|Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
|Undercard
|Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
|Undercard
|Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
|Undercard
|Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers
-30-