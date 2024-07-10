Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Thursday, July 11 at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN+ to Live Stream Ladies’ Semifinals, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Legends

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Thursday, July 11, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and both of the Ladies’ Semifinals LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning at 8 a.m. ET and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Ladies’ Semifinals first match starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and will feature Croatian Donna Vekic vs. No.7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy. While Vekic enters the first Grand Slam semi-final of her career, Paolini has become the first Italian woman to reach a Wimbledon semifinal. ESPN’s Cliff Drysdale and Mary Jo Fernandez will call the match.

The second Ladies’ Semifinal features No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan vs. No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic. Rybakina looks to repeat her 2022 success as Ladies’ Singles Champion while Krejikova makes her first semi-final appearance at Wimbledon. English commentary by Chris Fowler and Chris Evert.

ESPN Deportes’ Eduardo Varela and Daniel Orsanic will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.

Beyond the two Ladies’ singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Mixed Doubles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Gentlemen’s Semifinals Friday

Friday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals will air LIVE at 8 a.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+ and at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes, preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2024 Wimbledon (all times ET)