Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: FedExCup Playoffs Continue at BMW Championship

Marquee, Featured Groups include top eight players in FedExCup standings: Scheffler, Schauffele, Matsuyama, Morikawa, McIlroy, Clark, Åberg, Theegala

Top 50 players competing for 30 spots in next week’s TOUR Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 25

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

One-Click Multicast now available to watch all four feeds simultaneously

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues tomorrow at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 25.

, continues through Sunday, August 25. The BMW Championship is the second of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 50 eligible players in the FedExCup standings competing for only 30 spots in next week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Marquee and Featured groups this week include eight of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings and seven of the top 10 players in the world.

Marquee Group coverage on Thursday includes Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele – Nos. 1 and 2 in both the FedExCup standings and world ranking, respectively.

and – Nos. 1 and 2 in both the FedExCup standings and world ranking, respectively. Featured Groups on Thursday and Friday include six others in the top eight of the FedExCup standings: Hideki Matsuyama at No. 3, No. 4 Collin Morikawa , No. 5 Rory McIlroy , No. 6 Wyndham Clark , No. 7 Ludvig Åberg , and No. 8 Sahith Theegala .

at No. 3, No. 4 , No. 5 , No. 6 , No. 7 , and No. 8 . The Featured Holes stream will showcase all four par-3 holes at Castle Pines: Nos. 4, 7, 11, and the picturesque 16, which includes three cascading ponds between tee and green.

THURSDAY | August 22

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 10:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 11 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, Paris Olympic Games Gold Medalist, six TOUR wins in 2024 (Travelers Championship, Memorial Tournament, RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), 12-time TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, two major wins in 2024 (Open Championship, PGA Championship), nine-time TOUR winner, Tokyo Olympic Games Gold Medalist

Featured Groups | 9:15 a.m. ET

Max Homa – No. 19 world ranking, No. 43 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner

Si Woo Kim – No. 44 in FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner

Ludvig Åberg – No. 4 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, runner-up at 2024 Masters, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

Sahith Theegala– No. 13 world ranking, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa (in progress)

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 6 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, won last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, 2021 Masters champion, 10-time TOUR champion

Collin Morikawa – No. 7 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Wyndham Clark (when Scheffler / Shauffele finish)

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 26-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Featured Hole – No. 11 | Par 3

– No. 11 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | August 23

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 10:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 11 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy / Wyndham Clark

Featured Groups | 10:15 a.m. ET

Aaron Rai – No. 21 world ranking, No. 21 in FedExCup standings, won Wyndham Championship earlier this month for first TOUR victory

Justin Thomas – No. 22 in FedExCup standings, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Ludvig Åberg / Sahith Theegala (in progress)

– Ludvig Åberg / Sahith Theegala (in progress) Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele (when McIlroy / Wyndham finish)

– Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele (when McIlroy / Wyndham finish) Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

– No. 16 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 13 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the BMW Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 22 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Groups Max Homa / Si Woo Kim Ludvig Åberg / Sahith Theegala 10:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 11, 16 | Par 3 11 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy / Wyndham Clark (when Scheffler / Shauffele finish) Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa (in progress) Featured Holes No. 11 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, August 23 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 10:15 a.m. Featured Groups Aaron Rai / Justin Thomas Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 11, 16 | Par 3 11 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Wyndham Clark 2 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele (when McIlroy / Wyndham finish) Ludvig Åberg / Sahith Theegala (in progress) Featured Holes No. 11 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available for most events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###