Baltimore Orioles to Host Houston Astros on August 25 Edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One 

The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will host the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on the August 25 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. ET. Both the Orioles and Astros enter action on August 9 tied for first place in their divisions.

The game selection marks both the Orioles and Astros second appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this season. Sunday Night Baseball will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at 6 p.m.

The Astros vs. Orioles game is part of a significant day of baseball on ESPN platforms as the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game airs on ABC at 3 p.m. from Williamsport, Pa.

On deck: Sunday Night Baseball returns to Seattle for the first time in 20 years when the Mariners host the New York Mets on August 11, at 7 p.m.

