Debuting Today: The Latest ESPN Andscape Cover Story Profiles Jalen Hurts

Andscape staff writer Martenzie Johnson reports an in-depth profile of the franchise quarterback ahead of his fifth season with the Eagles

The latest ESPN Andscape Digital Cover Story, a collaboration with Andscape and ESPN featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, debuted today across the company’s sports digital, linear, and social platforms. Senior writer Martenzie Johnson researched, reported, and penned the Cover Story.

The summary: Entering his fifth season with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, quarterback Jalen Hurts has much to live up to, reports Martenzie. That happens when you score four touchdowns in the Super Bowl, sign the richest deal in NFL history in April 2023, and in two years, your team acquires All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown and running back Saquon Barkley.

Last season, the Bucs knocked out the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs, a year after the team’s Super Bowl run. In 2024, Hurts knows he needs to raise his level of play again to get that championship he desperately desires.

For a man consumed with perfection in how he prepares, practices, and plays – not to mention in how he comports himself outside of football – is that a fruitless pursuit? Can Hurts find value in good being good enough if that leads to the results he seeks?

Key quotes:

“Perfection is the goal for him. It’s not even the goal, it is the standard. He does realize perfection is not attainable. But that allows him to have the drive. I truly believe that perfection for him will truly be – because he had the taste of the Super Bowl – a Super Bowl win. He wants that championship; he wants to win.” – Dustin Woods, Philadelphia Eagles associate strength and conditioning coach/interpersonal performance director.

“I think it’s easy for someone to project that on someone because they don’t have it; they don’t have what I have. But I think in terms of my energy, my focus, and where it’s always been directed towards — it’s been focused on getting better every day, impacting people around me in the best way I can, and winning, ultimately winning. It’s hard to project that on me when I’ve had to deal with worse.” – Hurts, on insinuations he is trying to justify his five-year, $255 million contract.

“No one’s going to check themselves more than me. And honestly, I think that’s how you continue to grow; you grow by checking yourself, assessing yourself, and being willing to work on the things you need to work on.” – Hurts, on self-evaluation.

