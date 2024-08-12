ESPN Announces SEC Network, ACC Network & SEC on ABC Marketing Campaigns ahead of 2024-25 College Football Season

ESPN platforms are gearing up for what should be the most exciting college football season yet with the launch of the expanded College Football Playoff (CFP) and as a result of conference realignment.

ESPN is collaborating with a variety of well-known artists to be the anthems for marketing campaigns across ESPN platforms to get fans ready for the 2024-25 college football season. SEC Network is teaming up with country superstar and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, ACC Network is in collaboration with multi-platinum recording artist Shaboozey, and SEC on ABC is unveiling a brand marketing campaign as the new destination and home for SEC Football, featuring Grammy®-nominated artist and entrepreneur Quavo and Grammy®-winning musician Lenny Kravitz.

“After listening to the collection of great artists like Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Quavo, and Lenny Kravitz within our marketing campaigns, how can you not be excited for the upcoming college football season?” said Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Sports Marketing. “Their music brings a fresh and dynamic sound to the promotion of the sport while reinforcing ESPN’s commitment to serve fans by celebrating the passion college football brings. Now we’re just waiting for kickoff!”

SEC Network x Luke Combs

For their 2024 football anthem, SEC Network and Combs are featuring his just-released cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” from the tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.

ACC Network x Shaboozey

ACC Network and Shaboozey are bringing a fresh sound to this season’s ACC Football brand anthem with his recently released track, “Last of My Kind,” a highlight off his new album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The track underscores the unique spirit of ACC Football, highlighting the traditions, rivalries, and community that define game day experiences. Hailing from Woodbridge, Va., within the ACC footprint, Shaboozey brings his distinctive Virginia tonality to the anthem, which was teased on July 22 during ACC Kickoff and will soon be released in full.