ESPN Platforms Carrying More Than 80 Little League Baseball Regionals Games  

ESPN’s coverage of Little League Baseball is underway with Region Tournament coverage on ESPN+. In total, ESPN platforms will cover ten tournaments, with Region Championship Games on ESPN and ESPN2, August 1-9.

The 77th Little League Baseball World Series presented by T-Mobile from Williamsport, Pa., begins on Thursday, August 14. The 38-game tournament culminates with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. on ABC. Karl Ravech, analysts Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier and reporters, Sebastian Salazar and Julie Foudy will provide commentary. ABC began broadcasting the Little League Baseball World Series in 1963, making it the network’s longest-running consecutive league partnership.

ESPN’s Little League Baseball Commentators

Play-By-Play: Jim Barbar, Mark Brown, Jim Cain, Drew Fellios, Kevin Fitzgerald, Sam Gore, Chuckie Kempf, Clay Matvick, Keith Moreland, Roy Philpott, Sam Ravech, Eric Rothman, Doug Sherman, Matt Stewart, Jonathan Yardley.

Analysts & Reporters: Chris Burke, Wes Clements, Julie Foudy, Todd Frazier, Danny Graves, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Mike Rooney, Xavier Scruggs.

Little League Baseball World Series Region Locations:

Great Lakes (Whitestown, Ind.); Metro (Bristol, Conn.); Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Conn.); Midwest (Whitestown, Ind.); Mountain (San Bernardino, Calif.); New England (Bristol, Conn.); Northwest (San Bernardino, Calif.); Southeast (Warner Robins, Ga.); Southwest (Waco, Texas); West (San Bernardino, Calif.).

Additionally, the Senior League Baseball, Intermediate (50/70) Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior League Softball and Junior League Softball World Series tournaments are also available on ESPN+.

For the full Little League game schedule, please visit the Little League website.

2024 Little League Baseball Regionals Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Thu, Aug. 1 10 a.m. Georgia vs. North Carolina ESPN+ 11 a.m. Texas West vs Arkansas ESPN+ 1 p.m. Florida vs. South Carolina ESPN+ 2 p.m. Oklahoma vs Louisiana ESPN+ 4 p.m. Virginia vs. West Virginia ESPN+ 5 p.m. Mississippi vs Texas East ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee vs. Alabama ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 2 10 a.m. Nebraska vs. Missouri ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 11 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. Iowa vs. Kansas ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 2 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. South Dakota vs. North Dakota ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 5 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Minnesota ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 8 p.m. TBD ESPN+ Sat, Aug, 3 10 a.m. Kentucky vs. Michigan ESPN+ 10 a.m. Massachusetts vs. Vermont ESPN+ 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. New Hampshire vs. Maine ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. Montana vs. Nevada ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. Connecticut vs. New Jersey ESPN+ 6 p.m. Idaho vs. Washington ESPN+ 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana ESPN+ 7 p.m. New York vs. Rhode Island ESPN+ 9 p.m. Oregon vs. Alaska ESPN+

Sun, Aug. 4 10 a.m. Delaware vs. Maryland ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 12 p.m. Wyoming vs. Utah ESPN+ 1 p.m. Pennsylvania vs. Washington, DC ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 2 p.m. Colorado vs. W1 ESPN 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ohio vs. W1 ESPN+ 4 p.m. TBD ESPN 6 p.m. Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 9 p.m. Southern Calif. vs. Arizona ESPN+ Mon, Aug 5 9 a.m. TBD ESPN 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 11 a.m. TBD ESPN 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 1 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 4 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 5 p.m. TBD ESPN/E+ 6 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN Tue, Aug. 6 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+ 11 a.m. TBD ESPN 12 p.m. TBD ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN2 Wed, Aug. 7 11 a.m. TBD ESPN 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN Thu, Aug. 8 1 p.m. TBD ESPN2 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN2 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN Fri, Aug. 9 1 p.m. TBD ESPN 3 p.m. TBD ESPN 5 p.m. TBD ESPN 7 p.m. TBD ESPN 9 p.m. TBD ESPN

All games are also available on the ESPN App.

