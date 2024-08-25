ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place Houston Astros to Host Arizona Diamondbacks on September 8 as MLB Postseason Chase Heats Up

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One schedule. The first place Houston Astros and José Altuve will host the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on September 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

The game marks the third Astros appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this season, following appearances on April 7 and August 25. It is the first appearance of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The defending National League Champion Diamondbacks currently sit atop the NL Wild Card standings and climbed to within 3.0 games of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers entering play today. The D-backs, who entered June six games under .500 and 10.0 games out of first place, have now won 11 of their last 12 series and lead the Majors in wins since July 1.

The Astros have opened up a 4.5-game lead in the AL West in pursuit of their fourth consecutive division title and seventh in eight seasons. After starting the season 7-19, Houston has gone 62-41 (.602) in their last 103 games entering play today, tied for the best winning percentage in the Majors during that span. In addition, Houston’s pitching staff has compiled a Major League-leading 2.72 ERA since August 1.

Karl Ravech serves as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball alongside analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with a one-hour pregame show starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App. For the updated 2024 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

On deck: the Atlanta Braves visit the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies on the September 1 edition of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

Additionally, ESPN will exclusively broadcast the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series on its platforms, beginning Tuesday, October 1.

