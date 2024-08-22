ESPN Unveils Men’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule for the 2024-25 Season
- ESPN+ to stream 1,000 games live, highlighted by 60 conference championship matches
- ESPN’s Men’s College Soccer Play by Play Dalen Cuff teams up with Analyst Devon Kerr as lead match commentators
ESPN platforms – ESPNU, ACC Network and ESPN+– will present more than 1,000 men’s college soccer matches this season, beginning Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET when No. 14 Vermont visits No. 12 Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Mich. on ESPN+.
ESPN+ will continue to be the home for college soccer, streaming more than 1,000 men’s matches live from 17 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and 60 conference championship and tournament games. ACC Network will televise 23 matches, and ESPNU will air four matches.
Matches presented on ESPNU and ACC Network, along with select ESPN+ matches, will be called by ESPN’s Men’s College Soccer lead play by play Dalen Cuff and lead analyst Devon Kerr. Also joining as play by play announcers are Joe Malfa and Jonathan Yardley. Michael Lahoud and Paddy Foss will also serve as analysts throughout the season.
ESPNU and ACC Network:
ESPNU and ACC Network will combine to carry 27 men’s collegiate soccer matches on ESPN linear platforms.
- Strong Matchups: Out of the 18 regular-season matchups on ESPNU and ACC Network, nine will be between preseason Top 25 teams, including a top-two showdown as No. 1 Clemson visits No. 2 Notre Dame in a 2023 national title game rematch on Sept. 27.
- Championship pedigree: Nine of the last 13 national champions will be featured on the schedule, including defending national champion Clemson (2021, 2023), as well as Syracuse (2022), Stanford (2015, 2016, 2017), Virginia (2014), Notre Dame (2013) and North Carolina (2011).
ESPNU and ACC Network Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Fri, Sep 6
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|California at NC State
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Tue, Sep 17
|7 p.m.
|Elon at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 27
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 4
|7 p.m.
|SMU at Duke
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|Cal Poly at UCSB
|ESPNU
|Mon, Oct 7
|7 p.m.
|Denver at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Tue, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|Michigan at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 11
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at SMU
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Tue, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Winthrop at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 20
|Noon
|Penn at Cornell
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 25
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at SMU
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Fri, Nov 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Wed, Nov 6
|6 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
(First Round)
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 10
|2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
(Quarterfinals)
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Thu, Nov 14
|5:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
(Semifinals)
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 17
|Noon
|Regular Season Men’s College Soccer
Championship
|ESPNU
*Subject to change
ESPN+:
The 1,000 matches streaming live on ESPN+ during the 2024 men’s college soccer season will include teams from a variety of conferences – America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic. Most teams currently ranked in the preseason top-25 men’s soccer coaches’ poll will be featured.
Notable ESPN+ Matches:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Thu, Aug 22
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Vermont at No. 12 Western Michigan
|10 p.m.
|No. 21 UCLA at No. 11 Loyola Marymount
|Sun, Aug 25
|5 p.m.
|No. 23 Seattle U at No. 19 UCF
|5 p.m.
|No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 9 New Hampshire
|Sat, Aug 31
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Wake Forest at No. 19 UCF
|Mon, Sep 9
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Georgetown at No. 18 James Madison
|Thu, Sep 15
|10 p.m.
|No. 23 Seattle U at No. 4 Oregon State
|Sat, Sep 21
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 UCF at No. 18 James Madison
|Sat, Sep 28
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 14 Vermont
|Fri, Oct 4
|7:10 p.m.
|No. 18 James Madison at No. 8 Marshall
|Sat, Oct 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 UCF at No. 3 West Virginia
|Fri, Oct 11
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Marshall at No. 19 UCF
|Sun, Oct 27
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 West Virginia at No. 18 James Madison
|Wed, Oct 30
|10 p.m.
|No. 11 Loyola Marymount at No. 4 Oregon State
|Sat, Nov 2
|10 p.m.
|No. 11 Loyola Marymount at No. 22 Portland
|Tue, Nov 5
|7:10 p.m.
|No. 3 West Virginia at No. 8 Marshall
|Sat, Nov 11
|10 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State at No. 22 Portland
*Subject to change
