Soccer

ESPN Unveils Men’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule for the 2024-25 Season

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno7 hours ago
  • ESPN+ to stream 1,000 games live, highlighted by 60 conference championship matches
  • ESPN’s Men’s College Soccer Play by Play Dalen Cuff teams up with Analyst Devon Kerr as lead match commentators

ESPN platforms – ESPNU, ACC Network and ESPN+– will present more than 1,000 men’s college soccer matches this season, beginning Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET when No. 14 Vermont visits No. 12 Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Mich. on ESPN+.

ESPN+ will continue to be the home for college soccer, streaming more than 1,000 men’s matches live from 17 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and 60 conference championship and tournament games. ACC Network will televise 23 matches, and ESPNU will air four matches.

Matches presented on ESPNU and ACC Network, along with select ESPN+ matches, will be called by ESPN’s Men’s College Soccer lead play by play Dalen Cuff and lead analyst Devon Kerr. Also joining as play by play announcers are Joe Malfa and Jonathan Yardley. Michael Lahoud and Paddy Foss will also serve as analysts throughout the season.

ESPNU and ACC Network:
ESPNU and ACC Network will combine to carry 27 men’s collegiate soccer matches on ESPN linear platforms.

  • Strong Matchups: Out of the 18 regular-season matchups on ESPNU and ACC Network, nine will be between preseason Top 25 teams, including a top-two showdown as No. 1 Clemson visits No. 2 Notre Dame in a 2023 national title game rematch on Sept. 27.
  • Championship pedigree: Nine of the last 13 national champions will be featured on the schedule, including defending national champion Clemson (2021, 2023), as well as Syracuse (2022), Stanford (2015, 2016, 2017), Virginia (2014), Notre Dame (2013) and North Carolina (2011).

ESPNU and ACC Network Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Fri, Sep 6 6 p.m. Duke at Virginia ACC Network
8 p.m. California at NC State ACC Network
Fri, Sep 13 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Syracuse ACC Network
Tue, Sep 17 7 p.m. Elon at Wake Forest ACC Network
Fri, Sep 20 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network
Fri, Sep 27 6 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Stanford at Virginia ACC Network
Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. SMU at Duke ACC Network
Sun, Oct 6 7 p.m. Cal Poly at UCSB ESPNU
Mon, Oct 7 7 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Tue, Oct 8 7 p.m. Michigan at Notre Dame ACC Network
Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m. Stanford at SMU ACC Network
8 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACC Network
Tue, Oct 15 7 p.m. Winthrop at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Sun, Oct 20 Noon Penn at Cornell ESPNU
Fri, Oct 25 6 p.m. Wake Forest at SMU ACC Network
8 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson ACC Network
Fri, Nov 1 7:30 p.m. Boston College at North Carolina ACC Network
Wed, Nov 6 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
(First Round)		 ACC Network
8 p.m. ACC Network
Sun, Nov 10 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

(Quarterfinals)

 ACC Network
4 p.m. ACC Network
6 p.m. ACC Network
8 p.m. ACC Network
Thu, Nov 14 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

(Semifinals)

 ACC Network
8 p.m. ACC Network
Sun, Nov 17 Noon Regular Season Men’s College Soccer
Championship		 ESPNU

*Subject to change

ESPN+:
The 1,000 matches streaming live on ESPN+ during the 2024 men’s college soccer season will include teams from a variety of conferences – America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic. Most teams currently ranked in the preseason top-25 men’s soccer coaches’ poll will be featured.

Notable ESPN+ Matches:

Date Time (ET) Match
Thu, Aug 22 5:30 p.m. No. 14 Vermont at No. 12 Western Michigan
10 p.m. No. 21 UCLA at No. 11 Loyola Marymount
Sun, Aug 25 5 p.m. No. 23 Seattle U at No. 19 UCF
5 p.m. No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 9 New Hampshire
Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. No. 15 Wake Forest at No. 19 UCF
Mon, Sep 9 7 p.m. No. 16 Georgetown at No. 18 James Madison
Thu, Sep 15 10 p.m. No. 23 Seattle U at No. 4 Oregon State
Sat, Sep 21 7:30 p.m. No. 19 UCF at No. 18 James Madison
Sat, Sep 28 1 p.m. No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 14 Vermont
Fri, Oct 4 7:10 p.m. No. 18 James Madison at No. 8 Marshall
Sat, Oct 5 7 p.m. No. 19 UCF at No. 3 West Virginia
Fri, Oct 11 7 p.m. No. 8 Marshall at No. 19 UCF
Sun, Oct 27 7 p.m. No. 3 West Virginia at No. 18 James Madison
Wed, Oct 30 10 p.m. No. 11 Loyola Marymount at No. 4 Oregon State
Sat, Nov 2 10 p.m. No. 11 Loyola Marymount at No. 22 Portland
Tue, Nov 5 7:10 p.m. No. 3 West Virginia at No. 8 Marshall
Sat, Nov 11 10 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State at No. 22 Portland

*Subject to change

– 30 –

