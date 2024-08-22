ESPN Unveils Men’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule for the 2024-25 Season

ESPN+ to stream 1,000 games live, highlighted by 60 conference championship matches

ESPN’s Men’s College Soccer Play by Play Dalen Cuff teams up with Analyst Devon Kerr as lead match commentators

ESPN platforms – ESPNU, ACC Network and ESPN+– will present more than 1,000 men’s college soccer matches this season, beginning Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET when No. 14 Vermont visits No. 12 Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Mich. on ESPN+.

ESPN+ will continue to be the home for college soccer, streaming more than 1,000 men’s matches live from 17 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and 60 conference championship and tournament games. ACC Network will televise 23 matches, and ESPNU will air four matches.

Matches presented on ESPNU and ACC Network, along with select ESPN+ matches, will be called by ESPN’s Men’s College Soccer lead play by play Dalen Cuff and lead analyst Devon Kerr. Also joining as play by play announcers are Joe Malfa and Jonathan Yardley. Michael Lahoud and Paddy Foss will also serve as analysts throughout the season.

ESPNU and ACC Network:

ESPNU and ACC Network will combine to carry 27 men’s collegiate soccer matches on ESPN linear platforms.

Strong Matchups: Out of the 18 regular-season matchups on ESPNU and ACC Network, nine will be between preseason Top 25 teams, including a top-two showdown as No. 1 Clemson visits No. 2 Notre Dame in a 2023 national title game rematch on Sept. 27.

Championship pedigree: Nine of the last 13 national champions will be featured on the schedule, including defending national champion Clemson (2021, 2023), as well as Syracuse (2022), Stanford (2015, 2016, 2017), Virginia (2014), Notre Dame (2013) and North Carolina (2011).

ESPNU and ACC Network Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri, Sep 6 6 p.m. Duke at Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. California at NC State ACC Network Fri, Sep 13 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Syracuse ACC Network Tue, Sep 17 7 p.m. Elon at Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, Sep 20 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Sep 27 6 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Virginia ACC Network Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. SMU at Duke ACC Network Sun, Oct 6 7 p.m. Cal Poly at UCSB ESPNU Mon, Oct 7 7 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh ACC Network Tue, Oct 8 7 p.m. Michigan at Notre Dame ACC Network Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m. Stanford at SMU ACC Network 8 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACC Network Tue, Oct 15 7 p.m. Winthrop at Virginia Tech ACC Network Sun, Oct 20 Noon Penn at Cornell ESPNU Fri, Oct 25 6 p.m. Wake Forest at SMU ACC Network 8 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson ACC Network Fri, Nov 1 7:30 p.m. Boston College at North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Nov 6 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

(First Round) ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Network Sun, Nov 10 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship (Quarterfinals) ACC Network 4 p.m. ACC Network 6 p.m. ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Network Thu, Nov 14 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Soccer Championship (Semifinals) ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Network Sun, Nov 17 Noon Regular Season Men’s College Soccer

Championship ESPNU

*Subject to change

ESPN+:

The 1,000 matches streaming live on ESPN+ during the 2024 men’s college soccer season will include teams from a variety of conferences – America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic. Most teams currently ranked in the preseason top-25 men’s soccer coaches’ poll will be featured.

Notable ESPN+ Matches:

Date Time (ET) Match Thu, Aug 22 5:30 p.m. No. 14 Vermont at No. 12 Western Michigan 10 p.m. No. 21 UCLA at No. 11 Loyola Marymount Sun, Aug 25 5 p.m. No. 23 Seattle U at No. 19 UCF 5 p.m. No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 9 New Hampshire Sat, Aug 31 7 p.m. No. 15 Wake Forest at No. 19 UCF Mon, Sep 9 7 p.m. No. 16 Georgetown at No. 18 James Madison Thu, Sep 15 10 p.m. No. 23 Seattle U at No. 4 Oregon State Sat, Sep 21 7:30 p.m. No. 19 UCF at No. 18 James Madison Sat, Sep 28 1 p.m. No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 14 Vermont Fri, Oct 4 7:10 p.m. No. 18 James Madison at No. 8 Marshall Sat, Oct 5 7 p.m. No. 19 UCF at No. 3 West Virginia Fri, Oct 11 7 p.m. No. 8 Marshall at No. 19 UCF Sun, Oct 27 7 p.m. No. 3 West Virginia at No. 18 James Madison Wed, Oct 30 10 p.m. No. 11 Loyola Marymount at No. 4 Oregon State Sat, Nov 2 10 p.m. No. 11 Loyola Marymount at No. 22 Portland Tue, Nov 5 7:10 p.m. No. 3 West Virginia at No. 8 Marshall Sat, Nov 11 10 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State at No. 22 Portland

*Subject to change

