ESPN’s Comprehensive Coverage of 2024 Little League Softball World Series Presented by Dicks Sporting Goods from Greenville, N.C. Starts August 4

For the second consecutive year, ABC will exclusively broadcast the Little League Softball World Series Championship Game Presented by Dicks Sporting Goods from Greenville, N.C., on Sunday, August 11, at 3 p.m. Matt Schick, analysts Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith and reporter, Kris Budden will provide commentary.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to carry every game leading up to the Championship Game, beginning with the first day of the tournament on Sunday, August 4. ESPN’s Little League Softball Region Tournament coverage is underway, in addition to the Region Championship Games on ESPN.

Athletes United Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series return this season, with the AU athletes coming to Greenville, NC on Tuesday, August 6, and set to play a doubleheader at East Carolina University on Wednesday, August 7, on ESPN2, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The full schedule is in the grid below. For the full updated schedule, please visit the Little League website.

ESPN’s Little League Softball Commentators

Play-By-Play: Jim Barbar, Trey Bender, John Brickley, Mark Brown, Troy Clardy, Tyler Denning, Sam Farber, Matt Janus, Noah Reed, Matt Schick, Doug Sherman, Chris Sylvester, Dani Wexelman.

Analysts & Reporters: Kris Budden, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Brittany McKinney, Erin Miller, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Natasha Watley, Raine Wilson.

2024 Little League Softball World Series Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sun, Aug. 4 10 a.m. Wilcox, AZ vs. Greensburg, PA ESPN+ 1 p.m. Eagle, ID vs. Sterlington, LA ESPN+ 4 p.m. Monterrey, Mexico vs. Austintown, OH ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bacolod City, Philippines vs. Winterville, NC ESPN+ Mon, Aug. 5 10 a.m. TBA vs. Montreal, Canada ESPN+ 1 p.m. TBA vs. Cranston, RI ESPN+ 4 p.m. Bologna, Italy vs. TBA ESPN+ 7 p.m. Salisbury, NC vs. TBA ESPN+ Tue, Aug. 6 10 a.m. LLSWS Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. LLSWS Game 10 ESPN+ 4 p.m. LLSWS Game 11 ESPN2 7 p.m. LLSWS Game 12 ESPN+ Wed. Aug. 7 10 a.m. LLSWS Game 13 ESPN+ 1 p.m. LLSWS Game 14 ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 8 1 p.m. Pool A Semi Final 1 ESPN 5 p.m. Pool B Semi Final 1 ESPN Fri, Aug. 9 4 p.m. Pool A Semi Final 2 ESPN2 7 p.m. Pool B Semi Final 2 ESPN Sat, Aug. 10 2 p.m. Pool B Final ESPN 5 p.m. Pool A Final ESPN2 Sun, Aug. 11 12 p.m. LLSWS Consolation Game ESPN 3 p.m. LLSWS Championship Game ABC

All games are also available on the ESPN App.

