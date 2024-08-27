PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of TOUR Championship, Final Event of FedExCup Playoffs

Featured Group coverage Thursday includes FedExCup and world Nos. 1 and 2: Scheffler, Schauffele

TOUR’s top 30 players teeing off in staggered FedExCup Starting Strokes format

Inaugural Creator Classic on Wednesday features 16 popular social media content creators

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, starting Thursday, August 29, at the newly restored East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Tournament coverage begins Thursday, August 29 at 11 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, September 1.

, continues through Sunday, September 1. Featured Group coverage on Thursday includes Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele – Nos. 1 and 2 in both the FedExCup standings and world ranking, respectively.

and – Nos. 1 and 2 in both the FedExCup standings and world ranking, respectively. The field for the TOUR Championship includes the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings following last week’s BMW Championship.

following last week’s BMW Championship. The TOUR Championship features FedExCup Starting Strokes, a staggered, strokes-based system that rewards players according to the FedExCup standings entering this week’s tournament.

Prior to the TOUR Championship, ESPN+ will stream the inaugural “The Creator Classic,” a nine-hole competition at East Lake featuring 16 of the most popular social media content creators in golf, on Wednesday, August 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

THURSDAY | August 29

Main Feed | 11 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 11:15 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – No. 30 in FedExCup standings, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion

– No. 30 in FedExCup standings, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout – No. 29 in FedExCup standings, three wins on DP World Tour

Featured Group | Noon ET

Billy Horschel – No. 21 in FedExCup standings, No. 15 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

– No. 21 in FedExCup standings, No. 15 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood – No. 22 in FedExCup standings, No. 12 world ranking, Paris Olympic Games Silver Medalist, seven-time winner on the DP World Tour

Featured Hole: 11:30 a.m. ET

2 | Par 3

At 1 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Coverage will follow the Horschel and Fleetwood group, until Scottie Scheffler and Xander Shauffele begin their round at 2 p.m. ET.

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, Paris Olympic Games Gold Medalist, six TOUR wins in 2024 (Travelers Championship, Memorial Tournament, RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), 12-time TOUR winner

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, Paris Olympic Games Gold Medalist, six TOUR wins in 2024 (Travelers Championship, Memorial Tournament, RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), 12-time TOUR winner Xander Schauffele – No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, two major wins in 2024 (Open Championship, PGA Championship), nine-time TOUR winner, Tokyo Olympic Games Gold Medalist

Featured Group – Coverage will follow the Thomas and Bezuidenhout group, until Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark begin their round at 1:27 p.m. ET.

Collin Morikawa – No. 7 in FedExCup standings, No. 6 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 7 in FedExCup standings, No. 6 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner Wyndham Clark – No. 8 in FedExCup standings, No. 5 world ranking, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Featured Holes: Nos. 2 and 15

Coverage begins on East Lake’s par 3 No. 2 and moves to the par 3 No. 15, once the final group completes No. 2.

Featured Holes: Nos. 9 and 17

Coverage begins on the par 3 No. 9 and moves to the par 4 No. 17, once the final group completes No. 9.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday, Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 29 11 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 11:15 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:30 a.m. Featured Hole No. 2 | Par 3 Noon Featured Group Billy Horschel / Tommy Fleetwood 1 p.m. Featured Groups Billy Horschel / Tommy Fleetwood Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas / Christiaan Bezuidenhout Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark Featured Holes No. 2 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 3 No. 9| Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

