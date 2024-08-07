PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of Wyndham Championship

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 11

Marquee and Featured groups include major winners Spieth, Rose, Harman, Lowry, Bradley, Glover

Also players on “bubble” for FedExCup Playoff qualification: Dunlap, Vegas, Perez, Riley

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive four-stream coverage of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the PGA TOUR’s final regular season event before the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings advance to the FedExCup Playoffs on ESPN+ next week.

Coverage starts tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 11.

, continues through Sunday, August 11. Marquee and Featured Groups include major winners Jordan Spieth , Justin Rose , Brian Harman , Shane Lowry , Keegan Bradley , and more.

, , , , , and more. Also, defending Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover , who at No. 75 in the current FedExCup standings, is looking to move up five spots to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Others on the “bubble”: No. 65 Nick Dunlap , No. 66 Jhonattan Vegas , No. 70 Victor Perez , and No. 71 Davis Riley .

, who at No. 75 in the current FedExCup standings, is looking to move up five spots to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Others on the “bubble”: No. 65 , No. 66 , No. 70 , and No. 71 . The Featured Holes stream will showcase Sedgefield’s par-3 Nos. 3, 12 and 16, as well as the par-5 15th.

stream will showcase Sedgefield’s par-3 Nos. 3, 12 and 16, as well as the par-5 15th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | August 8

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion, 2013 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup Champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2016 Olympic Gold medalist

Will Zalatoris – TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Robert MacIntyre – No. 16 world ranking, No. 17 in FedExCup standings, first two career TOUR wins in 2024 (RBC Canadian Open, Genesis Scottish Open), two DP World Tour wins

Brian Harman – No. 15 world ranking, No. 21 in FedExcCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Billy Horschel – Eight-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Sungjae Im – No. 20 world ranking, No. 9 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Shane Lowry – No. 10 in FedExCup standings, 2019 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour victories

Akshay Bhatia – No. 15 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner

J.T. Poston – 2019 Wyndham Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner

Brendon Todd – Three-time TOUR winner

Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Lucas Glover – Defending Wyndham Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

Si Woo Kim – 2016 Wyndham Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner

Keegan Bradley – 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain, No. 21 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Nick Dunlap – Two-time TOUR winner in 2024 rookie season, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Jhonattan Vegas – 2024 3M Open winner, four-time TOUR winner

Davis Riley – Two-time TOUR winner

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Nick Dunlap / Jhonattan Vegas / Davis Riley

– Nick Dunlap / Jhonattan Vegas / Davis Riley Featured Group – Robert MacIntyre / Brian Harman / Billy Horschel

– Robert MacIntyre / Brian Harman / Billy Horschel Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 5

– No. 15 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | August 9

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Robert MacIntyre / Brian Harman / Billy Horschel

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Lucas Glover / Si Woo Kim / Keegan Bradley

Nick Dunlap / Jhonattan Vegas / Davis Riley

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Sungjae Im / Shane Lowry / Akshay Bhatia

T. Poston / Brendon Todd / Cameron Young

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – T. Poston / Brendon Todd / Cameron Young

– T. Poston / Brendon Todd / Cameron Young Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris

– Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 5

– No. 15 | Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Wyndham Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 8 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Robert MacIntyre / Brian Harman / Billy Horschel 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Sungjae Im / Shane Lowry / Akshay Bhatia J.T. Poston / Brendon Todd / Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Lucas Glover / Si Woo Kim / Keegan Bradley Nick Dunlap / Jhonattan Vegas / Davis Riley Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 3 p.m. Featured Groups Nick Dunlap / Jhonattan Vegas / Davis Riley Robert MacIntyre / Brian Harman / Billy Horschel Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, August 9 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Robert MacIntyre / Brian Harman / Billy Horschel ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Lucas Glover / Si Woo Kim / Keegan Bradley Nick Dunlap / Jhonattan Vegas / Davis Riley ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Sungjae Im / Shane Lowry / Akshay Bhatia J.T. Poston / Brendon Todd / Cameron Young Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 3 p.m. Featured Groups J.T. Poston / Brendon Todd / Cameron Young Jordan Spieth / Justin Rose / Will Zalatoris Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available for most events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

