PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: FedExCup Playoffs Begin at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 18

Marquee, Featured Groups include top eight players in FedExCup standings: Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy, Morikawa, Clark, Aberg, Theegala, Matsuyama

Alternate telecast hosted by Grant Horvat and The Bryan Brothers from noon to 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ begins tomorrow at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 18.

, continues through Sunday, August 18. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 eligible players in the FedExCup standings vying for 50 spots in next week’s BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo.

at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo. The top 30 players following the BMW Championship will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Marquee and Featured groups this week include eight of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings and six of the top 10 players in the world. Tee times are determined by FedExCup position.

YouTube golf personalities, The Bryan Brothers and Grant Horvat , will host an alternate telecast from noon to 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, featuring play-by-play and analysis of the main feed and special guests throughout.

, will host an from noon to 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, featuring play-by-play and analysis of the main feed and special guests throughout. The Featured Holes stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 Nos. 4, 11 and 14, as well as the par-5 16th.

stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 Nos. 4, 11 and 14, as well as the par-5 16th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | August 15

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10:45 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – Three-time and defending FedExCup champion, No. 3 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 26-time TOUR winner, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Collin Morikawa – No. 6 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – No. 19 in FedExCup standings, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Brian Harman – No. 15 world ranking, No. 20 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Ludvig Åberg – No. 4 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, runner-up at 2024 Masters, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Mark Hubbard

– Jordan Spieth / Mark Hubbard Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2024 (RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), 12-time TOUR winner, 2024 Olympic Gold medalist

Xander Schauffele – 2 world ranking, No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, 2024 PGA Championship winner, 2024 Open Championship winner, nine-time TOUR winner, 2020 Olympic Gold medalist

Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

FRIDAY | August 16

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 10:30 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele

Featured Groups | 10:25 a.m. ET

Sahith Theegala– No. 13 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 12 world ranking, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion

Jordan Spieth / Mark Hubbard

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Wyndham Clark / Ludvig Aberg

– Wyndham Clark / Ludvig Aberg Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa

Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 5

Four-Feed Coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 15 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 10:15 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Brian Harman Wyndham Clark / Ludvig Aberg 10:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa Noon – 2 p.m. Alternate Telecast The Bryan Brothers & Grant Horvat Commentary on Main Feed 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Mark Hubbard Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 Friday, August 16 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 11, 14| Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5 10:15 a.m. Featured Groups Sahith Theegala / Hideki Matsuyama Jordan Spieth / Mark Hubbard 10:30 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele Noon – 2 p.m. Alternate Telecast The Bryan Brothers & Grant Horvat Commentary on Main Feed 2 p.m. Featured Groups Wyndham Clark / Ludvig Aberg Scottie Scheffler / Xander Schauffele ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 5

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available for most events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

