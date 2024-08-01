UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

3 p.m. ET: Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

12 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action is in Abu Dhabi, UAE this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov live from Etihad Arena on Saturday, August 3. The main card will be available on ABC, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 3 p.m. The prelims will start at 12 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN2 and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event:

Bantamweight standouts Cory Sandhagen (17-4) and Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) collide in the main event. No. 2 ranked Sandhagen enters on a three-fight winning streak, most recently out-wrestling Rob Font on the night he was initially scheduled to face Nurmagomedov last summer. He aims to be the first to defeat No. 10 Nurmagomedov, who is unbeaten in 17 professional appearances. This crucial matchup marks Nurmagomedov’s first step into the contender pool. With champion Sean O’Malley set to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili later this year, the winner of this bout could soon find themselves challenging for the championship.

Co-Main Event:

Middleweight Shara Magomedov competes in the co-main event against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Unbeaten Magomedov, who has won both of his UFC bouts since joining the roster, is now 13-0 overall and aims to maintain his form in his toughest test to date this weekend. Oleksiejczuk (19-8), who has earned six of his seven UFC victories by stoppage due to strikes, seeks to recover from his last two bouts and deliver a statement performance.

On the call:



John Gooden will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level Debuts Monday, Dana White’s Contender Series Returns Aug. 13

On Aug. 5, all six episodes of the new Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level docuseries will be available on demand on ESPN+.

Featuring Bo Nickal (Ep. 1), Raúl Rosas Jr. (Ep. 2), Farid Basharat and Nazim Sadykov (Ep. 3), Ramon Taveras and Serhiy Sidey (Ep. 4), Zach Reese and Connor Matthews (Ep. 5), and Carlos Prates and Mitch Ramirez (Ep. 6).

The 60-minute episodes take fans on a captivating, behind-the-scenes journey following fighters from their signature Dana White’s Contender Series victory to their highly-anticipated UFC debut and beyond.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level will also be available on ESPN2 on Aug. 5 (Ep. 1-3) and Aug. 12 (Ep. 4-6), both beginning at 7 p.m.

All leading up to the Season 8 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series on Aug. 13 on ESPN+ at a special 7 p.m. start time.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 8/2 9 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov ESPNEWS Sat. 8/3 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov (Main Card) ABC, ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 6 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

3 p.m. Main Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Co-Main Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Undercard Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Undercard Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa Undercard Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener 12 p.m. Feature Azamat Murzakanov vs. Alonzo Menifield Undercard Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes Undercard Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes Undercard Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic Undercard Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes Undercard Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya Undercard Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin

