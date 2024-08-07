SEC Network Gears Up for the 2024 College Football Campaign with Expansive Studio Programming

SEC Network is ready for another stellar season of college football, welcoming back its fall lineup ahead of kickoff for the 2024 campaign and the network’s 10th anniversary. This year’s college football slate brings both new programming and new voices to SEC Network’s lineup.

Burns Hits the Road with SEC Now: Live Presented by Avocados from Mexico

Peter Burns, entering his 11th year with SEC Network, is taking his show on the road. Giving fans the most in-depth look at the teams preparing for that week’s early kickoff on SECN with SEC Now: Live Presented by Avocados from Mexico.

Burns will man the sideline and tap into SEC Network game commentators, distinguished alumni and special guests from the field pregame for the ultimate build-up to SEC Network’s new 12:45 p.m. ET kick. In addition, the show will update viewers on Noon kickoffs across the conference, as well as check in with SEC Nation on-air personalities to preview that week’s SEC on ABC 3:30 p.m. game. Burns will start the season Live from Knoxville, then heads to Bryan-College Station in Week 2 and CoMo in Week 3.

New Voice, Same Fun

The network welcomes NFL Veteran Randall Cobb to various studio programming this fall, as the former Kentucky Wildcat brings his experience and knowledge of the game to both SEC Now and Out of Pocket presented by rotating sponsors Academy Sports + Outdoors and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Alyssa Lang returns for the fifth season Out of Pocket presented by rotating sponsors Academy Sports + Outdoors and Sprouts Farmers Market., and welcomes Cobb to the co-hosting chair. The personality-driven program explores the world of SEC sports with unique chemistry and signature humor, fusing football and fun each week.

SEC Studio Shows on Location

SEC Nation and Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper each return to campus sites this fall.

The 11th season of SEC Nation kicks off Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. as the show returns to Gainesville, Fla. for Week 1. Laura Rutledge returns for her eighth season as host – and her ninth on the show overall. She is joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow. SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors kicks off its college football coverage with live programming on Saturday, Aug. 31 from SEC Network’s set in Gainesville.

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee bring their signature style to Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper – an intersection of southern lifestyle and college football delivering the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Kicking off Saturday, Aug. 31 and continuing weekly during the fall, Marty & McGee will be live from each SEC Nation site at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

The following day, SEC Now will be live from Las Vegas with Dari Nowkhah and Rodgers for a one-hour show beginning at 6:30 p.m. to lead into the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic between USC and LSU. The trio will then bring fans all the insight and analysis in a 30-minute wrap-up show post-game.

The following shows are also featured as part of SEC Network’s expansive studio and original programming lineup.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (Returns Saturday, Aug. 31)

Host Nowkhah is joined by Chris Doering and Benjamin Watson as SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recaps the biggest football storylines and highlights from the weekend. The show airs each Saturday evening following the completion of the final SEC Network game.

SEC in 60 (Returns Monday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.)

Viewers can relive all the action of SEC Football Saturdays as SEC Network packs a day’s worth of games into an electrifying 60 minutes. Week 1’s episode features games from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

SEC Inside (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.)

Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style, delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. The season debut focuses on two schools in Week 1 in back-to-back episodes on the night of Sept. 3, with the Missouri Tigers game planning for Murray State (8 p.m.) and the Vanderbilt Commodores preparing for the Virginia Tech Hokies (8:30 p.m.).

SEC Now (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday)

SEC Network’s flagship news and information show, SEC Now, returns with Nowkhah, Burns and Alyssa Lang as hosts, along with a rotating cast of analysts – Matt Stinchcomb, SEC Network newcomer Fozzy Whittaker and Cobb (Tuesdays) and Watson and Doering (Fridays/Saturdays). The show breaks down the latest SEC headlines and storylines across all SEC-sponsored sports.

The Paul Finebaum Show (Weekdays at 3 p.m.)

The four-hour daily program, simulcast on ESPN Radio, showcases Finebaum’s captivating opinions and deep knowledge of the SEC, as well as his interactions with these passionate callers – many of whom have followed him for years. The show airs live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios Monday-Thursday and from each SEC Nation site for #FinebaumFriday throughout the season.

SEC This Morning (Returns Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 a.m.)

Hosted by Burns and Chris Doering, SEC This Morning discusses the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show airs weekdays on Sirius XM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday and Friday during the college football season. SEC This Morning’s Monday show is presented by YellaWood, while Friday’s show is brought to viewers by Auto Owners Insurance.

Read & React (Returns Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.)

Back for its second season, Read & React with Cole Cubelic and Harper returns Monday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. Each Monday, the duo takes a comprehensive look into the key plays, players, units and teams that changed the game each weekend.

TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood (Returns Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.)

The seventh season of the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood premieres Tuesday, Aug. 27, with seven episodes slated this fall. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is produced by Bluefoot Entertainment and executive produced by ESPN senior writer and two-time New York Times best-selling author Wright Thompson. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. The Emmy Award-winning show highlights Oklahoma City to start the season.

The TrueSouth team will travel to six states throughout the season, making pit stops in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas – shining the spotlight on cooks, eaters and everyday heroes across the south. Season 7’s episodes will air biweekly on SEC Network, with all new episodes available on demand on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ immediately upon airing.

Each weekly show on SEC Network’s fall schedule will re-air multiple times throughout the week with select studio shows available on demand on the ESPN App.

Additional SEC Network Fall Programming

SEC Now: Soccer Preview

For the first time SEC Network will present a one-hour soccer preview show on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. with Nowkhah, Marion Crowder and Ian Carry. The trio will get Southeastern Conference soccer fans prepared for the upcoming season with all the must-knows ahead of first kick.

SEC Now: Volleyball Preview

Before the SEC serves up volleyball action, SEC Network will bring viewers a one-hour preview show on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Burns will host, along volleyball experts Katie George and Missy Whittemore.

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season

Talkin’ Season is back as Marty & McGee sat down with all 16 coaches ahead of the season kicking off. Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season Part 1 is set to air on Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m., followed by Part 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

The final installment airs on Monday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. as the duo sat down with two of the most influential voices in College Football: Greg Sankey and Nick Saban. They delve into the current state of college football and what they see for the upcoming 2024 season.

2024 SEC Network Football Anthem

SEC Network collaborated with a Grammy-nominated artist for this season’s College Football Anthem. Details will be revealed in the coming days on ESPNPressRoom.com.

Day Time (ET) SEC Network Programming Monday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Read & React 8 p.m. SEC in 60 Tuesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Southwest Airlines Evening Window SEC Now 8 p.m. SEC Inside: Football Wednesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. Out of Pocket presented by rotating sponsors Academy Sports + Outdoors and Sprouts Farmers Market Thursday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Friday 7 a.m. SEC7 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville Evening Window SEC Now Presented by Auto Owners Insurance Saturday 9 a.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper 10 a.m. SEC Nation* Noon SEC Now: Live Presented by Avocados from Mexico Continued Coverage SEC Now 10:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

*SEC Nation presenting sponsors rotate on a weekly basis between Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dr Pepper, Johnsonville, Regions Bank and T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.