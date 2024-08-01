SportsCenter’s SC Featured to Celebrate Pete Frates and the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Sunday’s “SC Featured” segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter will highlight the legacy of Pete Frates and the impact of the awareness he brought to the disease with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Frates, a native of Beverly, Massachusetts, and a Boston College Baseball alumnus, courageously battled ALS and launched the Ice Bucket Challenge, a simple yet powerful act of pouring ice water over one’s head that became a global phenomenon, raising awareness and funds for ALS research.

Ten years after the challenge took the world by storm, “Pete’s Legacy” revisits the movement, shedding light on the impact it had on ALS research and the lives it touched. The segment, reported by Chris Connelly, will feature interviews with Frates’ family, friends, and prominent figures who participated in the challenge, as well as updates on the progress made in ALS research since the challenge.

“Pete’s Legacy” will debut Sunday, August 4 during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show Sunday and Monday

