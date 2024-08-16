SportsCenter’s “SC Featured” to Explore the Global Influence of the New York Yankees Baseball Hat

Sunday’s “SC Featured” segment on ESPN’s SportsCenter will delve into the cultural phenomenon surrounding the New York Yankees baseball hat, an iconic piece of sports paraphernalia that has transcended its athletic roots to become a worldwide fashion statement.

“Beyond the Bronx” examines how the Yankees hat, once merely a symbol of baseball fandom, has starred in hip-hop videos, secured celebrity endorsements, and even sparked collaborations with high-fashion brands like Gucci. The NY insignia now holds global recognition, crossing borders into countries where the names Babe Ruth and Aaron Judge might draw blank stares.

The segment will include interviews with cultural influencers, fashion experts, and international fans who have embraced the Yankees hat as a powerful symbol beyond sports.

Spike Lee – Oscar Winning Director

Jacob Gallagher – Wall Street Journal Columnist and Author, “The Men’s Fashion Book”

Rakim – Rapper/MC

Joe Torre – Former Yankees Manager

Anthony Rizzo – Yankees First Baseman

Giancarlo Stanton – Yankees Outfielder/Designated Hitter

“Beyond the Bronx” will debut Sunday, August 18 during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter and will re-air in other editions of the show throughout Sunday and Monday.

