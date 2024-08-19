The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Season Finale

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Season Finale

Tuesday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Ardi Dwornik

In the season finale, Team Grasso’s Mairon Santos and Team Shevchenko’s Zygimantas Ramaska face uncertainty in their featherweight match. Team Grasso’s Guillermo Torres and Team Shevchenko’s Edwin Cooper Jr. cut weight in case they are called on as replacements.

