Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Saturday, August 17 | Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe, Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Mbilli vs. Derevyanchenko, will be presented live this Saturday, August 17, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.
In the 10-round main event, unbeaten Montreal-based contender Christian “Solide” Mbilli will face three-time world title challenger Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko.
Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs), a 2016 French Olympian, has been on a knockout streak since turning pro in 2017, winning his first thirteen fights by knockout and defeating top opponents like Nadjib Mohammedi and Demond Nicholson. Ranked in the top three by all major sanctioning organizations, including No. 1 by the WBC, Mbilli began his 2024 campaign with a 40-second stoppage of Mark Heffron. Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs), a 2008 Olympian for Ukraine, has been a professional for 10 years and fell short in three middleweight title fights, including close defeats to Danny Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin. After moving up to super middleweight and losing to Jaime Munguia last year, he returned to the win column in April with a dominant decision over Vaughn Alexander.
Battling in the 10-round co-feature are heavyweight contenders Arslanbek “The Lion’” Makhmudov and Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello.
Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) has been motivated since recovering from a double fracture in his right hand sustained during a loss to Agit Kabayel. In May, he made a triumphant return by stopping Miljan Rovcanin in the second round. Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, began his 2024 campaign in February with a first-round knockout of Moses Johnson in New York City. Less than two months later, he faced Efe Ajagba and lost a closely contested split decision. The two have history, as Makhmudov defeated Vianello in the World Series of Boxing in 2015 after Vianello retired in the fourth due to an ear injury.
Undercard action begins at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+.
Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Timothy Bradley Jr., Bernardo Osuna, and Mark Kriegel.
Mbilli vs. Derevyanchenko (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Platform
|Thu., Aug 15
|1 p.m.
|Main Card Press Conference
|—
|
ESPN+
|Fri., Aug 16
|Noon
|Weigh-in
|—
|Sat., Aug 17
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes,
ESPN+(simulcast)
|Co-Feature
|Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello
|5 p.m.
|Feature
|Osleys Iglesias vs. Sena Agbeko
|ESPN+
|Undercard
|Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr.
|Undercard
|Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo
|Undercard
|Wilkens Mathieu vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar
|Undercard
|Jahi Tucker vs. Santiago Fernandez
|Undercard
|Thomas Chabot vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil
|Undercard
|Dzmitry Asanau vs. Alexis Camejo
