Top Rank Presents World Featherweight Championship: Venado Lopez vs. Angelo Leo

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Leo, will be presented live this Saturday, August 10, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the main event, Venado Lopez will defend his IBF featherweight world championship against former world champion and Albuquerque native Angelo Leo.

Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) from Mexicali, Mexico, captured the IBF featherweight crown by dethroning Josh Warrington in Leeds, England, and has since defended it with notable victories over Michael Conlan, Joet Gonzalez, and Reiya Abe. Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) made history as the sixth New Mexican to win a world title by defeating Tramaine Williams for the WBO junior featherweight title in 2020, joining legends like Bob Foster and Johnny Tapia. After losing the title to Stephen Fulton, he moved up to featherweight. He has since won three fights, including a decisive victory over former world title challenger Eduardo Baez in April.

In an all-Mexican 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado collides with Bryan Flores.

Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) is world-ranked by the IBF and WBC and aims to enter the world title picture this year. In March, he overcame a tough challenge from Carlos Sanchez, knocking him out in the seventh round. Delgado has defeated three undefeated fighters, including Omar Aguilar in August 2022.

Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs), from Juarez, Mexico, has won 22 straight fights since 2015 and is 2-0 in America, including a split decision victory over Shinard Bunch in April 2023. After being dropped in the first round by Bunch, Flores dominated the second half to win. He has since secured two stoppage victories in his hometown, most recently knocking out Jorge Abel Bermudez in four rounds.

Undercard action begins at 6:50 p.m. ET/ 3:50 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, and Chris Algieri.

Real or not: Our boxing experts answer a variety of pressing questions throughout the sport, including whether another featherweight champion can beat IBF champ Luis Alberto (Venado) Lopez, by Nick Parkinson and Mike Coppinger.

