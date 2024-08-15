UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya | Saturday, Aug. 17

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims | 6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN*, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Perth, Australia, with UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya. The signature event, featuring the highly anticipated UFC middleweight championship, will be from RAC Arena on Saturday, August 17, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims and Early Prelims will both be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. *ESPN will join the Early Prelims in progress at 7 p.m.

Main Event

A heated rivalry reaches its peak in the main event when champion Dricus Du Plessis faces off against MMA superstar and former champion Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship in a high-octane matchup that promises to have fight of the year potential. Du Plessis (21-2), undefeated in his seven Octagon appearances, looks to make his first title defense. Adesanya (24-3), making his long-awaited return after 11 months away, looks to become the first-ever, three-time UFC middleweight champion and cement his legacy with a history-making performance.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event sees a flyweight top 10 battle for redemption as veteran contender No. 4 Kai Kara-France returns to action for the first time since June 2023 against Perth native No. 7 Steve Erceg. Kara-France (24-11) looks to return to his winning ways that led him to an interim title shot in 2022 with a statement victory against the hometown favorite. Erceg (12-2), returns from his first championship opportunity in May, with plans to deliver a highlight-reel finish to put himself in line for another chance at a title.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

Lightweight contenders No. 5 Mateusz Gamrot (24-2) and No. 11 Dan Hooker (23-12) put their multi-fight win streaks on the line as they face off on Saturday.

10 Tai Tuivasa (15-7) takes on No. 12 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5) in a hard-hitting heavyweight matchup that features a combined 27 KO wins between the two ranked contenders and promises an exciting finish.

Veteran Li Jingliang (19-8) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Carlos Prates (19-6), who is off to a 2-0 start in his UFC rookie year, in a welterweight matchup to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card.

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Dana White’s Contender Series Presented by Bud Light & UFC 305

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series Presented by Bud Light, the iconic talent-discovery show, is back exclusively on ESPN+, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET (moving to 8 p.m. ET beginning Aug. 27)

UFC 305 will feature five former Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners, including Jesus Aguilar (Season 6), Herbert Burns (Season 3), Jack Jenkins (Season 6), Tom Nolan (Season 7) and Carlos Prates (Season 7), with Jenkins and Burns going head-to-head to kick off the Prelims.

Also, all six episodes of the new Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level docuseries are available now on ESPN+. The 60-minute episodes bring fans inside the journey it takes to go from rising prospect to emerging star – from Dana White’s Contender Series to their UFC debut in the world-famous Octagon. Episode 6 features UFC 305 fighter Carlos Prates.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 8/15 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri., 8/16 4 a.m. UFC 305 Press Conference: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya ESPN2 8 p.m. UFC 305 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya ESPN+ 11 p.m. UFC 305 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 8/17 6:30 p.m. UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN*, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 305 Presented by Bud Light: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN*, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.** UFC 305 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya ESPN+

*ESPN will join the Early Prelims in progress at 7 p.m.

**Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs. Israel Adesanya UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg Undercard Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker Undercard Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates 8 p.m. Feature Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker Undercard Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos Undercard Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos Undercard Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns 6:30 p.m. Feature Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes Undercard Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn Undercard Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar

