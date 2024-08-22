UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Borralho

10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

7 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

Featured Bouts: The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Finals

Middleweight: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin

Featherweight: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos Alves

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finals. The main card will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 10 p.m. The prelims will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event:

In the main event, former title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-7) faces Dana White’s Contender Series standout Caio Borralho (16-1). Cannonier enters his fourth consecutive main event, eager to rebound from his last bout and prove he remains a top contender. He has secured victories over elite competition, including Sean Strickland, Anderson Silva, and Kelvin Gastelum. Borralho, unbeaten in the UFC, looks to make the most of his first main event appearance. Having quickly risen through the rankings with dominant wins against Paul Craig, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Abus Magomedov, he now aims to break into the division’s Top 10 by finishing Cannonier.

Co-Main Event:

In the co-main event, Angela Hill (17-13) and Tabatha Ricci (10-2) face off in a battle of ranked strawweights. No. 9 Hill, aiming for her third consecutive win to climb further in the rankings, is set to become only the second woman in UFC history to reach 25 appearances this weekend, joining Jessica Andrade. No. 11 Ricci, who started her 115-pound career with four straight victories, is looking to rebound from her last two bouts to regain momentum and break into the Top 10.

Also on the card, the two winners—one middleweight and one featherweight—of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko will be crowned and win a UFC contract:

Middleweight: Team Grasso’s Robert Valentin (11-3) faces Team Shevchenko’s Ryan Loder (7-1) in the TUF 32 middleweight tournament finale. Valentin was a dominant force in the 185-pound competition, securing a 15-second knockout over Giannis Bachar in his opening round before submitting teammate Paddy McCorry to advance to the finals. American wrestler Loder quickly submitted Tommy Theocharis to reach the semifinals, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Team Grasso’s Omran Chaaban.

Featherweight: Team Grasso featherweight Mairon Santos Alves (13-1) earned the last spot in the The Ultimate Fighter 32 finals with a unanimous decision win over teammate Guillermo Torres in the season finale. He will face off his teammate Kaan Ofli (11-2-1).

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu. 8/22 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri. 8/23 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Borralho ESP2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Borralho ESPN+ Sat. 8/24 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Borralho (Prelims) ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Borralho (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN,

ESPN Deportes,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Borralho ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

10 p.m. Main Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Co-Main Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci Undercard Robert Valentin vs. Ryan Loder TUF 32 Middleweight Finale Undercard Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos Alves TUF 32 Featherweight Finale Undercard Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert 7 p.m. Feature Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall Undercard Zach Reese vs. Jose Medina Undercard Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop Undercard Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes Undercard Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher Undercard Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo

