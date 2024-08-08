UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tybura vs. Spivac 2

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 5 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 5 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event

The main event features a rematch between top ten-ranked heavyweights when No. 8 Marcin Tybura and No. 9 Serghei Spivac collide in the main event, following their Feb. 2020 showdown that ended in a unanimous decision victory for Tybura. Tybura (25-8), most recently coming off a first-round win in March and holding an 8-2 record in his last ten fights, looks to improve to 2-0 vs. Spivac with a dominant performance. Spivac (16-4) is seeking redemption after his three-fight win streak was broken last September and plans to even the score with Tybura as well to move up in the division.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event promises to be an action-packed featherweight fight from the start with veterans Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal going head-to-head. Both fighters look to continue their recent momentum to prove they belong amongst the division’s best and move into the top 15. Jackson (23-6-1) is coming off a hard-fought win his last time out earlier this year, with Mariscal (16-6), riding a 6-fight win streak overall, including a 3-0 record since his Octagon debut in June 2023.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside UFC lightweight Paul Felder and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level Available on ESPN+, Dana White’s Contender Series Returns Aug. 13

All six episodes of the new Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level docuseries are available now on ESPN+.

Featuring Bo Nickal (Ep. 1), Raúl Rosas Jr. (Ep. 2), Farid Basharat and Nazim Sadykov (Ep. 3), Ramon Taveras and Serhiy Sidey (Ep. 4), Zach Reese and Connor Matthews (Ep. 5), and Carlos Prates and Mitch Ramirez (Ep. 6).

The 60-minute episodes bring fans inside the journey it takes to go from rising prospect to emerging star – from Dana White’s Contender Series to their UFC debut in the world-famous Octagon.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level will also be available on ESPN2 on Aug. 12 (Ep. 4-6) beginning at 7 p.m.

All leading up to the Season 8 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series on Aug. 13 on ESPN+ at a special 7 p.m. start time.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu, Aug 8 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri, Aug 9 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 ESPN+ Sat, Aug 10 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac Co-Main Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal Undercard Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Varetennikov Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le Undercard Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler Undercard Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou 5 p.m. Feature Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad Undercard Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams Undercard Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens Undercard Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar

