UFC on ESPN+: Five Must-See UFC Events in Five Weeks

UFC on ESPN+ kicks off a significant five week stretch that includes two exclusive ESPN+ PPVs beginning Saturday, Aug. 17, with UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya for the men’s middleweight championship and culminating with the historic Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili from the Sphere in Las Vegas, the first live sporting event from the iconic venue.

The epic, one-of-a-kind night will decide both the men’s bantamweight championship, with champion Sean O’Malley facing No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, and the women’s flyweight championship, featuring champion Alexa Grasso taking on former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy bout, following the duo’s coaching roles on this season’s The Ultimate Fighter.

Tuesdays, the UFC continues to build its next generation of superstars with the season eight premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series on Aug. 13 and final two episodes of the 32nd season of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko.

Dana White’s Contender Series 7 p.m. ET | Exclusively on ESPN+ (moves to 8 p.m. beginning Aug. 27)

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko 10 p.m. | ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes



The five-week slate also includes two signature UFC Fight Nights, with full fight card details to be announced soon.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho 24 | 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady 7 | 7 p.m.



UFC on ESPN+ On-Demand

In addition to pre-event press conferences, weigh-ins and shows like UFC Embedded, ESPN+ is home to a huge library of on-demand UFC content including complete replays of past UFC PPV events, classic title fights, Dana White’s Contender Series, all 31 seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

