Huge Digital Weekend for ESPN: New All-Time Records for ESPN Digital, ESPN App, ESPN Fantasy App
Driven by a big weekend in sports – including ESPN coverage of college football, US Open Tennis, NFL Week 1, ESPN Fantasy Football, Premier Lacrosse League, and more – ESPN Digital had its best weekend ever, with 82.2 million unique fans across both days, including new all-time records for the ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. (Source: Adobe Analytics)
- ESPN Digital had its best day ever on Sunday, September 8, with 41.7 million unique visitors, up 5% YoY.
- Also on Sunday, the ESPN Fantasy App set a new all-time record with 11.0 million unique visitors, up 7% YoY.
- On Saturday, September 7, the ESPN App set its own all-time, single-day mark with 15.7 million unique users, up 12% YoY, while the ESPN Fantasy App drew 7.1 million unique visitors, up 29% YoY.
- Saturday was also ESPN Digital’s third best day ever with 40.5 million unique visitors, behind only Saturday, September 9, 2023.
This record-setting weekend follows ESPN Digital’s 29th consecutive month at No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in July with 102.3 million unique visitors, according to the most recent Comscore data.
- Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 185.8 million unique users in July, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.
