Huge Digital Weekend for ESPN: New All-Time Records for ESPN Digital, ESPN App, ESPN Fantasy App

Driven by a big weekend in sports – including ESPN coverage of college football, US Open Tennis, NFL Week 1, ESPN Fantasy Football, Premier Lacrosse League, and more – ESPN Digital had its best weekend ever, with 82.2 million unique fans across both days, including new all-time records for the ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. (Source: Adobe Analytics)

This record-setting weekend follows ESPN Digital’s 29th consecutive month at No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in July with 102.3 million unique visitors, according to the most recent Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 185.8 million unique users in July, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. adult population.

