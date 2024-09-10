Media Alert: ESPN Signs Liz Loza to Multi-Year Extension

ESPN has signed fantasy and sports betting analyst Liz Loza to a new multi-year extension. Based in Los Angeles, Loza will continue in her role appearing remotely on Fantasy Football Now, contributing to the Fantasy Focus Football podcast, and writing multiple weekly columns across fantasy and sports betting, including her “Facts vs Feelings” column, which was honored by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association as the Best Football Ongoing Series in 2023.

Loza will also appear weekly on SportsCenter and ESPN BET Live, and contribute to ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball and betting content.

Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Loza worked on a variety of fantasy football-related content at Yahoo! Sports.

###