NHL on ESPN+ Presents 46 Preseason Out-of-Market Games Beginning September 21

NHL action on ESPN+ returns Saturday, September 21, with 46 live National Hockey League preseason, out-of-market games on ESPN+ ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Opening the NHL preseason, the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are set to face off on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, Sept. 22, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers begin their preseason schedule hosting the Nashville Predators at 2 p.m.

The regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 8, with a tripleheader face-off on ESPN and ESPN+. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the St. Louis Blues open the season hosted by the Seattle Kraken and newly signed 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Brandon Montour at Climate Pledge Arena.

At 7 p.m. ET, in an Eastern Conference playoff rematch, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Boston Bruins the past two postseasons, will meet for a showdown at Amerant Bank Arena.

Capping off the night, the Utah Hockey Club makes its highly-anticipated franchise debut in front of the home crowd at the Delta Center hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 10 p.m.

ESPN+ 2024 NHL Preseason Out-of-Market Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Sat, Sept. 21 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 22 2 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+ 3 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ 5 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+ 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ Mon, Sept 23 5 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 24 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+ 10 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN+ Wed, Sept 25 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 26 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 27 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+ 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 28 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 29 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 30 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+ 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 1 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+ Wed, Oct. 2 7 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+ 8 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 3 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Fri, Oct. 4 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+ 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ 9 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+ 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 5 5 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+

*Please note this schedule is subject to change. Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games.

For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

– 30 –