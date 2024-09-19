NHL on ESPN+ Presents 46 Preseason Out-of-Market Games Beginning September 21

NHL action on ESPN+ returns Saturday, September 21, with 46 live National Hockey League preseason, out-of-market games on ESPN+ ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Opening the NHL preseason, the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are set to face off on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, Sept. 22, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers begin their preseason schedule hosting the Nashville Predators at 2 p.m.
The regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 8, with a tripleheader face-off on ESPN and ESPN+. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the St. Louis Blues open the season hosted by the Seattle Kraken and newly signed 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Brandon Montour at Climate Pledge Arena.
At 7 p.m. ET, in an Eastern Conference playoff rematch, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Boston Bruins the past two postseasons, will meet for a showdown at Amerant Bank Arena.
Capping off the night, the Utah Hockey Club makes its highly-anticipated franchise debut in front of the home crowd at the Delta Center hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 10 p.m.
ESPN+ 2024 NHL Preseason Out-of-Market Game Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Platform
|Sat, Sept. 21
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 22
|2 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept 23
|5 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 24
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept 25
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 27
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 29
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 1
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+
|Wed, Oct. 2
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 5
|5 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
*Please note this schedule is subject to change. Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games.
For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.
– 30 –