PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Fall Season Tees Off at Procore Championship

Featured Groups include U.S. Presidents Cup Team members playing together: Clark, Theegala, Homa

Coverage starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, live coverage of the Procore Championship from Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups this week include three 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team members playing together on Thursday and Friday: world No. 6 Wyndham Clark , defending Procore Championship winner Sahith Theegala , and Max Homa , a back-to-back winner of the Procore Championship in 2022 and 2021.

, defending Procore Championship winner , and , a back-to-back winner of the Procore Championship in 2022 and 2021. A trio of 2024 International Presidents Cup teammates – Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Min Woo Lee – are also playing together in a Featured Group on Thursday and Friday.

The Procore Championship is the first of five PGA TOUR events this fall, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage of the five fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups | Thursday, September 12

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:33 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Jhonattan Vegas – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Nick Taylor – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

10:44 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Wyndham Clark – No. 6 world ranking, 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team member, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 6 world ranking, 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team member, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner Sahith Theegala – No. 12 world ranking, 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team member, defending Procore Championship winner, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– No. 12 world ranking, 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team member, defending Procore Championship winner, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Max Homa – No. 24 world ranking, 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup Team member, won back-to-back Procore Championships (2022, 2021), six-time TOUR winner

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:38 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Corey Conners – 2024 International Presidents Cup Team member, two-time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

– 2024 International Presidents Cup Team member, two-time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open) Mackenzie Hughes – 2024 International Presidents Cup Team member, two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic)

– 2024 International Presidents Cup Team member, two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic) Min Woo Lee – 2024 International Presidents Cup Team member, three wins on DP World Tour

3:49 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

– 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Champ – 2019 Procore Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | Friday, September 13

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:33 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Corey Conners / Mackenzie Hughes / Min Woo Lee

10:44 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Gary Woodland / Daniel Berger / Cameron Champ

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:38 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Wyndham Clark / Sahith Theegala / Max Homa

3:49 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Jhonattan Vegas / Nick Taylor / Tom Hoge

Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) September 12-13 Procore Championship Silverado Resort and Spa

Napa, Calif. 10 a.m. October 3-4 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss. 8 a.m. October 10-11 Black Desert Resort Championship Black Desert Resort

Ivins, Utah 10 a.m. October 17-18 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas, Nev. 9:45 a.m. November 21-22 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club

St. Simons Island, Ga. 8 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

