Premier Lacrosse League Semifinals Live from Long Island, Exclusively on ESPN+

With just one more round of games ahead of the Championship, the Premier Lacrosse League Semifinals are exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, Sept. 7, live from Shuart Stadium in Long Island, N.Y.

First up, the Maryland Whipsnakes take on the New York Atlas at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the Carolina Chaos going up against the Utah Archers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games are exclusively available on ESPN+, with Drew Carter on play-by-play, Ryan Boyle and Paul Carcaterra as analysts and Jake Marsh reporting fieldside.

