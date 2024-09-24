Terry’s Chocolate Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events’ Vegas Showdown

ESPN Events today announced that Terry’s Chocolate will be the title sponsor of the 2024 Vegas Showdown basketball doubleheader. The Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with Duke vs. Kansas tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by Furman vs. Seattle at 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

“Terry’s chocolate is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Vegas showdown,” said Albane de La Neuville, Category Director for Terry’s Chocolate. “While the early-season Division 1 college basketball event will showcase exceptional talent, Terry’s Chocolate aims to enhance the fan experience with delicious treats and exciting activities. Players will dunk the ball, fans will slam the Terry’s Chocolate ball open, and everyone will celebrate! Join us as we kick off this exciting partnership, reminding everyone that it really is ‘time to have a blast!’”

“We are excited to welcome Terry’s Chocolate to the ESPN Events family and the Vegas Showdown,” said Stephanie Grant, Director, Events and Basketball Operations. “We look forward to our overall partnership in basketball and to the experience that is Terry’s Chocolate.”

Kansas is ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, while Duke is ranked No. 8. Both teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24, with the Blue Devils reaching the Elite Eight and the Jayhawks advancing to the second round. Furman finished 17-16 last season and reached the Southern Conference semifinals, while Seattle went 23-14 and won the College Basketball Invitational.

Tickets will go on sale October 4.

About Terry’s Chocolate

Terry’s Chocolate is more than a chocolate, it’s an experience. Tap it, unwrap it and enjoy it: this ritual has been tempting the United Kingdom since 1932 and has become popular in the U.S. market with several million balls sold each year. This unique and interactive chocolate treat made the Terry’s Chocolate a must-have Christmas stocking-stuffer and the perfect token gift all year round. Terry’s, time to have a blast!

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

