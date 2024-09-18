Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan

BoxingCombat SportsESPN+

Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan

Friday, September 20, Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 20 seconds ago

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe, Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Munguia vs. Bazinyan, will be presented live this Friday, September 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 12-round super middleweight main event, Jaime Munguia, the fighting pride of Tijuana, Mexico, will face unbeaten contender Erik Bazinyan.

Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs), a former WBO junior middleweight world champion, began his active 2024 by knocking out John Ryder in January. Less than four months later, he faced countryman Canelo Alvarez in a Las Vegas super fight, rising from a fourth-round knockdown before losing a unanimous decision. Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs), an 11-year pro from Armenia, moved to Canada as a teenager and became a popular attraction in Quebec. Since 2018, he has been a regional champion, fighting his last seven bouts in Montreal, including last year’s sixth-round knockout over Ronald Ellis and January’s third-round stoppage over Billi Facundo Godoy.

The co-feature will be an eight-round heavyweight showdown between Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) and Philadelphia-born veteran Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).

The eight-round televised opener sees undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs), the youngest fighting son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, step up in class against upset-minded Irishman Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs).

Calling the action will be Bernardo Osuna, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Mark Kriegel.

Original Programming

Before fight night, ESPN will offer fight fans two new original programs. In the 30-minute original production Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan, fans get access inside Jaime Munguia’s training camp as he prepares for his highly anticipated fight against Erik Bazinyan.

The Good Exchange is a new program where fighters interview fighters. The 30-minute premiere episode features middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh and Richard Torrez, Jr.

The programs will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App, on ESPN.com, and ESPN+.

Original Programming (All Times ET)

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Wed., Sept. 18 10:00 p.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan ESPNEWS
10:30 p.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr.
Thu., Sept 19 3:30 a.m. One More Round: Taylor vs. Teofimo ESPN2
4:00 a.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr.
4:30 a.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan
10:00 p.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan ESPNEWS
10:30 p.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr.
Fri., Sept. 20 12:00 a.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan ESPN2
12:30 a.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr.
2:00 a.m. One More Round: Taylor vs. Teofimo
2:30 a.m. One More Round: Hagler vs. Hearns
3:00 a.m. One More Round: Fury vs. Wilder 3
5:00 a.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Munguia vs. Bazinyan (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Platform
Wed., Sep 18 5 p.m. Main Card Press Conference  

ESPN+
Thu., Sep 19 4 p.m. Weigh-in
Fri., Sep 20 10:30 p.m.

 

 Main

 

 Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan ESPN, ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+(simulcast)
Co-Feature Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Joey Dawejko

 
Special Feature Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Larry Fryers

 
5:50 p.m. Feature Charly Suarez vs. Jorge Castaneda ESPN+
Undercard Alan Garcia vs. Ricardo Fernandez

 
Undercard DJ Zamora vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez

 
Undercard Steven Navarro vs. Oscar Arroyo

 
Undercard Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Ilias Essaoudi
Undercard Art Barrera Jr. vs. Frank Brown

 
Undercard Sebastian Hernandez vs. Yonofrez Parejo

 

 

 

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 20 seconds ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button