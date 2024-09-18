Top Rank Presents Super Middleweight Showdown: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Munguia vs. Bazinyan, will be presented live this Friday, September 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 12-round super middleweight main event, Jaime Munguia, the fighting pride of Tijuana, Mexico, will face unbeaten contender Erik Bazinyan.

Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs), a former WBO junior middleweight world champion, began his active 2024 by knocking out John Ryder in January. Less than four months later, he faced countryman Canelo Alvarez in a Las Vegas super fight, rising from a fourth-round knockdown before losing a unanimous decision. Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs), an 11-year pro from Armenia, moved to Canada as a teenager and became a popular attraction in Quebec. Since 2018, he has been a regional champion, fighting his last seven bouts in Montreal, including last year’s sixth-round knockout over Ronald Ellis and January’s third-round stoppage over Billi Facundo Godoy.

The co-feature will be an eight-round heavyweight showdown between Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) and Philadelphia-born veteran Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).

The eight-round televised opener sees undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs), the youngest fighting son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, step up in class against upset-minded Irishman Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs).

Calling the action will be Bernardo Osuna, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Mark Kriegel.

Original Programming

Before fight night, ESPN will offer fight fans two new original programs. In the 30-minute original production Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan, fans get access inside Jaime Munguia’s training camp as he prepares for his highly anticipated fight against Erik Bazinyan.

The Good Exchange is a new program where fighters interview fighters. The 30-minute premiere episode features middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh and Richard Torrez, Jr.

The programs will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App, on ESPN.com, and ESPN+.

Original Programming (All Times ET)

Date Time (ET) Program Network Wed., Sept. 18 10:00 p.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan ESPNEWS 10:30 p.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr. Thu., Sept 19 3:30 a.m. One More Round: Taylor vs. Teofimo ESPN2 4:00 a.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr. 4:30 a.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan 10:00 p.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan ESPNEWS 10:30 p.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr. Fri., Sept. 20 12:00 a.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan ESPN2 12:30 a.m. The Good Exchange: Nico Ali Walsh & Richard Torrez Jr. 2:00 a.m. One More Round: Taylor vs. Teofimo 2:30 a.m. One More Round: Hagler vs. Hearns 3:00 a.m. One More Round: Fury vs. Wilder 3 5:00 a.m. Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Munguia vs. Bazinyan (All Times ET)