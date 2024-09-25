Top Rank Presents World Welterweight Championship: Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer

Tripleheader includes Junior Middleweights Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa and Featherweights Bruce Carrington vs. Sulaiman Segawa

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe, Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Ryan vs. Mayer will be presented live this Friday, September 27, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

In the main event, Sandy Ryan will defend her WBO welterweight world title against Mikaela Mayer.

Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) from Derby, England, turned pro in 2021 after a successful amateur career, winning a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2014 World Championships. She avenged her sole defeat with a unanimous decision over Erica Farias in 2022 and won the vacant WBO title in April 2023 against Marie-Pier Houle. Following a controversial draw with Jessica McCaskill, she notched a signature victory with a fourth-round knockout of former two-division world champion Terri Harper.

Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs), a 2016 U.S. Olympian and former unified junior lightweight world champion, returns to the U.S. after a four-fight run in England. After a pair of wins in 2023, she lost a controversial split decision to IBF welterweight champion Natasha Jonas in January. While a rematch with Jonas didn’t happen, Mayer once again aims to become a two-weight world champion.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature Xander Zayas collides with Damian Sosa.

Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) a five-year pro, has won two regional titles and emerged as a major attraction in New York City, boasting a perfect 5-0 record at Madison Square Garden. His main event debut in June was a triumphant one, as he dominated former world champion Patrick Teixeira over 10 rounds.

Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico, is on a three-fight winning streak and has an impressive 3-0 record in the U.S.

He won a clear points verdict over Clay Collard in 2021, prevailed via a 10-round decision over former Zayas foe Ronald Cruz the following year, and most recently shocked undefeated prospect Marques Valle by a split decision in April.

In the 10-round special feature featherweight battle, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington takes on Sulaiman Segawa.

Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) is undefeated at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, with all five of his wins there coming by knockout, including a stunning fourth-round finish of Bernard Torres in February and an eighth-round TKO over Brayan De Gracia in June. Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs), a native of Uganda now based in Maryland, has faced tough competition throughout his 11-year career, with all his losses against then-unbeaten fighters, including a close decision to Abraham Nova in 2018.

Undercard bouts begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

Calling the action will be Bernardo Osuna, Timothy Bradley, Jr., and Mark Kriegel.

ESPN.com

Out Thursday: Ranking the Current 5 Best Young Fighters in Boxing – With Shu Shu Carrington, Xander Zayas, Vito Mielnicki, Elvis Rodriguez, Tiger Johnson, and Floyd Diaz fighting on Sept. 27, Timothy Bradley Jr. ranks the top young fighters to watch in boxing.

New! ESPN Original Series “The Fight Life” premieres October 7, chronicling a year in the world of Top Rank Boxing through the journeys of five of the sport’s elite boxers: Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Ryan vs. Mayer (All Times ET)