UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Brady
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, September 7, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard
UFC action returns with UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 7 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event is headlined by a Top 10 welterweight battle between Gilbert Burns (22-7) and Sean Brady (16-1). Former title challenger Burns looks to return to the winning column and reinsert himself into title contention by defeating Brady, who aims to showcase his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt skills and collect another submission victory.
Co-Main Event
- The co-main event features an all-Brazilian battle in the flyweight division as Jessica Andrade (26-12) takes on Natalia Silva (17-5-1). Andrade returns to the 125-pound ranks after securing two victories at strawweight in her last two outings. She is the only woman in UFC history to win a fight in three different weight classes and holds records for most wins (17), most fights (27), and most post-fight bonuses (10) in UFC women’s history. Currently riding an 11-fight win streak since 2018, Silva seeks to add a former UFC champion to her already impressive resume by taking down Andrade.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 9/6
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Burns vs. Brady
|ESPN+
|Sat. 9/7
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Brady (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Brady (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Burns vs. Brady
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
|Co-Main
|Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
|Undercard
|Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
|Undercard
|Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
|Undercard
|Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
|Undercard
|Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
|4 PM
|Feature
|Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|Undercard
|Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
|Undercard
|Felipe Dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
|Undercard
|Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos
|Undercard
|Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
|Undercard
|Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
|Undercard
|Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
-30-