Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, September 7, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action returns with UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Sept. 7 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

  • The main event is headlined by a Top 10 welterweight battle between Gilbert Burns (22-7) and Sean Brady (16-1). Former title challenger Burns looks to return to the winning column and reinsert himself into title contention by defeating Brady, who aims to showcase his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt skills and collect another submission victory.

Co-Main Event

  • The co-main event features an all-Brazilian battle in the flyweight division as Jessica Andrade (26-12) takes on Natalia Silva (17-5-1). Andrade returns to the 125-pound ranks after securing two victories at strawweight in her last two outings. She is the only woman in UFC history to win a fight in three different weight classes and holds records for most wins (17), most fights (27), and most post-fight bonuses (10) in UFC women’s history. Currently riding an 11-fight win streak since 2018, Silva seeks to add a former UFC champion to her already impressive resume by taking down Andrade.

 On the call

  • Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 9/6 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPNEWS
5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Burns vs. Brady ESPN+
Sat. 9/7 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Brady (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Burns vs. Brady (Main Card)
10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Burns vs. Brady ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event. 

 Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Co-Main Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
Undercard Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
Undercard Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden
Undercard Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Undercard Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla
4 PM Feature Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Undercard Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
Undercard Felipe Dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
Undercard Yizha vs. Gabriel Santos
Undercard Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Undercard Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka
Undercard Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher

