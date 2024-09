3 p.m. ET: Main Card | 12 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action is in Paris this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint Denis, live from Accor Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 12 p.m.

Main Event

The main event features a high-stakes lightweight matchup between Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis. UFC’s No. 11 ranked lightweight, Moicano (19-5-1), comes into the fight on a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, and Jalin Turner. Meanwhile, the No. 12 ranked Saint Denis (13-2), fighting in front of his home crowd, looks to rebound after suffering a second-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in March. That loss snapped a five-fight undefeated run, during which all of his victories came by knockout or submission.

Co-Main Event

Rising middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen will face off in the co-main event. No. 4 ranked Imavov (14-4) is coming off a fourth-round stoppage against Jared Cannonier in June. He’ll look to turn back the surging Allen (24-5), who is riding a seven-fight win streak and currently holds the UFC’s No. 8 middleweight ranking. The winner could emerge as a serious contender for the middleweight title.

On the call

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, 9/26 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri, 9/27 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Moicano vs. Saint Denis ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPN2 Sat, 9/28 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moicano vs. Saint Denis (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moicano vs. Saint Denis (Main Card) 6 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Moicano vs. Saint Denis ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

3 PM Main Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis Co-Main Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen Undercard William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito Undercard Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle Undercard Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda Undercard Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola 12 PM Feature Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan Undercard Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung Undercard Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts Undercard Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales Undercard Ailin Perez vs. Daria Zhelezniakova Undercard Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altimirano Undercard Nora Cornolle vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti Undercard Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan

