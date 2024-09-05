US Open Women’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Thursday, September 5, at 7 p.m. ET

Mixed Doubles Championship on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. ET
Featuring Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues Thursday, September 5, with the Mixed Doubles Championship at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Women’s Semifinals will follow on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with first-ball-to-last-ball action beginning at 7 p.m. ET and continuing through end of play.
The first semifinal match begins with No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Australian Open champion and last year’s US Open runner-up vs. American No. 13 Emma Navarro who has reached her first major semifinal.
The second match features American No. 6 Jessica Pegula, in her first major semifinal vs. Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic who, last year, made the final at Roland Garros and the semifinals at the US Open.
Mixed Doubles Championship
Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the Mixed Doubles Championship will be decided between Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young vs. Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.
In addition to the Women’s Semifinals, ESPN+ coverage includes Grandstand matches and all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.
2024 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Platform(s)
|Event
|Mon Aug 26 – Thu Sept 5
|11 a.m. – end of play
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|All courts streaming live
|Fri Sep 6-Sun Sep 8
|Noon – end of play
|Thu Sept 5
|3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+,
ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals
|Fri Sept 6
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+,
ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinal #1
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+,
ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinal #2
|Sat Sept 7
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Women’s Championship
presented by Cadillac
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Women’s Championship
|Sun Sept 8
|1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Men’s Championship presented by Cadillac
|1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship (Encore)