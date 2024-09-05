US Open Women’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Thursday, September 5, at 7 p.m. ET

Mixed Doubles Championship on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. ET

Featuring Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues Thursday, September 5, with the Mixed Doubles Championship at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Women’s Semifinals will follow on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with first-ball-to-last-ball action beginning at 7 p.m. ET and continuing through end of play.

The first semifinal match begins with No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Australian Open champion and last year’s US Open runner-up vs. American No. 13 Emma Navarro who has reached her first major semifinal.

The second match features American No. 6 Jessica Pegula, in her first major semifinal vs. Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic who, last year, made the final at Roland Garros and the semifinals at the US Open.

Mixed Doubles Championship

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, the Mixed Doubles Championship will be decided between Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young vs. Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

In addition to the Women’s Semifinals, ESPN+ coverage includes Grandstand matches and all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

The ESPN Tennis Team

2024 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)