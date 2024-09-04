Viewership for September 1 Edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Up 22 Percent from Last Year 

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz 9 hours ago

The September 1 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One – the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in 11 innings – averaged 1,577,000 viewers and was up 22 percent from last year’s comparable game (New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros), according to Nielsen. 

The broadcast peaked at 9:30 p.m. ET with 1,885,000 viewers. Through 22 games, the average audience for Sunday Night Baseball is up five percent from 2023. 

On deck: the Houston Astros host the Arizona Diamondbacks on the September 8 edition of Sunday Night Baseball, starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. For the updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected][email protected].

